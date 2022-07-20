Property Transfers
Sullivan County
Recorded March 7
Kenneth F. Taggart to Jeff D. Hobbs and wife, district 11, 0.040 acres, quitclaim.
Sarah M. Holcombe and Richard B. Haney to Sarah M. Holcombe, lot 8, block 15, Sevier Terrace Addition, quitclaim.
Beulah Miller Hurd and husband to Carroll D. Hurd and wife, district 12, lot 2, Sunnyside Addition, $38,200.
Conley Hurd and wife to Carroll D. Hurd and husband, district 12, lot 3, Sunnyside Addition, $4,000.
Carroll D. Hurd and wife to Donna S. Himes, lots 2 and 3, Sunnyside Addition, $98,500.
Michael Mellons and wife to Meghan Emma Lyon and Timothy Craig Seymour, district 5, 5.10 acres, $43,000.
Rebecca Matthews and Vivian Franklin to Matthew Ryan Spier, district 13, lots 7 and 9, block C, section 2, Easley Estates, $270,000.
Recorded March 8
Deborah Charlene Goodman to John Vincent Goodman and wife, district 13, lot 243, Willowbrook, State II, Phase II, quitclaim.
Scott D. Burnette and wife to Kristin Lindh, district 4, four parcels, $229,000.
Lisa Fitzgerald Bronson to Jerry Michael Fitzgerald II, district 13, 3.30 acres, quitclaim.
Jerry Michael Fitzgerald II to Edgar H. Kiley and wife, with Veronica Leann Fitzgerald as party of the third part, district 13, 3.30 acres, $260,000.
William Leonard and wife to William Leonard and Walter Kade Honaker, district 9, 0.18 acres, quitclaim.
Wilma M. Hudson to Sarah Toneylee Arminda Hudson, district 12, part of lots 10, 11 and 12, block 3, Lynn Gardens, quitclaim.
Mitzi Dorton to Darren Light and others, district 12, unit E, building 1, Ridgefields Oak Townhomes, $95,000.
Ben A. Cassell to Vishal Patel and Avinashkumar Patel, 2.35 acres, $37,500.
Jason S. McMurray to Lindsey N. McMurray and others, district 5, lot 5, Royal Ridge Subdivision, quitclaim.
Anthony J. Harkins and wife to Tonya Sue Buscher, district 4, lot 2, block B, Maplehurst Subdivision, $215,000.
Denise M. Fisher to Steven Travis Mullins, district 17, unit 4, section D, Avalon 3 Townhouses, $72,000.
Recorded March 9
Norman May to Teri Rodriguez and others, district 13, lot 5, block G, section 2, Easley Estates, $18,000.
Norman May to Teri Rodriguez and others, district 13, lots 3 and 4, block G, section 2, Easley Estates, $37,000.
Charles R. Huffman to Kenneth Benson, district 13, 0.65 acres, $134,625.
Donna R. White and husband to Philip Swain and wife, district 13, 0.642 acres, quitclaim.
William G. Yates and wife to Jeremy R. Yates, district 7, 11.109 acres, quitclaim.
William G. Yates and wife to Jonathan G. Yates, district 7, 11.412 acres, quitclaim.
Marjorie L. Harris to Amanda S. Archer and husband, district 10, lot 1, Larry E. Chandler Estate, $270,000.
Charles D. Mowdy to Dawn Michelle Pierce, district 11, lot 7, block 17, Sevier Terrace Addition, $165,000.
Jerry Floyd to Jerry Floyd and wife, district 11, lot 14, block 17, Sevier Terrace Addition, quitclaim.
Judy P. Rader to Judy P. Rader and Bryant L. Brewer, unit 1401, Skyland Falls Condominiums, quitclaim.
Howard M. Kiser and wife to Greg Corder, district 18, part of lot 8, Boone Lake Development, $40,000.
Allyn Hood to Ernest M. Bowlin and wife, district 10, 2.88 acres, quitclaim.
John A. Ward Jr. to Ryan Vaughn and wife, district 14, no description given, $200,000.
John A. Ward Jr. to Ryan Vaughn and wife, district 14, 30 acres, $100,000.
Dwayne A. Sowers and wife to Alexander M. Tilson, lot 3, block A, section 1, and part of lot 8, block B, Robindale Subdivision, $361,000.
Recorded March 10
Gerald M. O’Connor Jr. to Robert Caleb Dorsey and wife, district 12, lot 13, block 1, Ridgefields, $219,000.
Laura Ellen Farner to Kristy Renee Parmer and husband, five parcels, $850,000.
Clayton C. Stein and others to Victor G. Brown Jr. and Addys Y. Brown, district 2, part of lot 18, block B, Middlebrook Subdivision, $372,000.
Larry Bledsoe and Ronnie Bledsoe to Thomas Edward Gilbert and wife, district 13, no description given, quitclaim.
Andrea R. Fleenor to Casey Keeley, district 5, 3.1 acres, $76,000.
A Daniel Ryans and Deborah V. Ryans to Teri Rodriguez, district 13, lot 6, block G, section 2, $18,000.
William E. Enfield Jr. and wife to Megan Elizabeth Wagner and Brittany Rachelle May, district 14, 20,000 sq. ft., $314,000.
Lawrence D. Boone II and wife to Brandon T. Bell and wife, district 16, no description given, $362,000.
Marla T. Henkel to Ashley Timian and Andrew Lutterloh, district 5, lot 7, block B, Darnell Estate, $177,000.
Darrell Shoemaker and wife to Terica L. Banks, district 14, lot 27, Lakewood Subdivision, $370,000.
Susan Nichole Williams to Paul B. Gillenwater, district 18, lot 8-A, Misty Waters, quitclaim.
Michael Roy Greene and Sunny Lee Greene to Sunny Lee Greene, district 11, no description given, quitclaim.
Philip W. Buscher to Tonya Sue Buscher, district 4, lot 2, block B, Maplehurst Subdivision, quitclaim.
Syble N. Adams to Glenda Richards, district 11, lot 8, Litton Subdivision, life estate deed.
Steve Price to Charles Mowdy, district 12, no description given, $34,000.
HAWKINS COUNTY
Recorded June 22
Anna Evelynn Fleming, By AIF and Shawn Fleming, AIF to Christopher Stollings and Sydney Stollings, district 9, lot 63, phase 2, Fox Meadows, $305,000.
Rodney Fudge Ferrell to David Geiger and Kimberly Geiger, district 5, 3.39 acres, Mary Ann Fudge Range, Jane Fudge Cole and David H. Reeves property, $270,000.
Charles Sanders and Carolyn Sanders Yokely to Christopher Carlock and Holly Carlock, district 3, 100 acres, $220,000.
Patricia R. Pluta to Deborah Lynn Pluta Hayes and Dan Allen Pluta, Sr., district 2, parcel of land, no description, quitclaim.
Real Solutions Real Estate and Land AC to Kimberly Roberson and Travis Roberson, district 2, 0.48 of an acre, Danny Cook property, $16,900.
Richard E. Klepeis and Christine L. Klepeis to Nohemie Joanis, district 2, lot 208, phase 6, Legacy Bay, $34,000.
Mark Johnston to Joseph Miles and Lisa Miles, district 7, lot 14, Bays Cove, $175,000.
Jeri Turner aka Jeri Hurd to Ryan Albritton, district 3, 26.51 acres, lot 5R, M. K. Hurd property, $52,000.
Mark T. Yonts to Jeremy Eugene Duck, district 9, lot 1, C. C. Bradshaw, $199,500.
Adventure From Home Incorporated to James Carroll and Stacie Carroll, district 4, parcel of land, no description, $199,000.
Recorded June 23
Linda Jones Bryson to Jeffery W. Munsey and Rae R. Munsey, district 4, 5.598 acres, part of Linda Jones Bryson property, $100,000.
Charles Herbert Gwin, Jr. to Margaret L. Gulley, district 4, 0.75 of an acre, lot 1, Division of Gwin property, quitclaim.
Eza Jean Finchum, By AIF and Martha K. Thurman to Melissa Jo Smith, district 4, lot 28, Cedar Crest Development, lo 29, Cedar Crest, quitlaim.
Anna Clark to Anna Clark and others, district 4, 30 acres, quitclaim.
Sandra M. Spell aka Sandra M. Hill Dishner aka Sandra M. Hill to Victoria Smith and Rachel Smith, district 7, lot 23, Kinkead Estates, quitclaim.
Charles E. Smith, IND and AIF and Maria A. Fornes, By AIF to John Hudson and Ina Hudson, district 4, lot 1, Reno, $174,500.
Gary J. Houle to Darline Houle, district 6, parcel of land, no description, quitclaim.
Judy A. Dixson to Matthew H. Light, district 6, 0.95 of an acre, lot 4, Thomas I. Pearson property, $157,000.
Michael Kestner and others to Michael A. Callan, Jr. and Sarah M. Callan, district 2, lot 13, West Lake Estates, $289,000.
Recorded June 24
Peggy Moriarty and others to James Christopher Conner and Kristine Renae Conner, district 1, parcel of land, no description, $377,150.
Joshua Kyle Donihe and Sabra Lynn Donihe to Kevin Rose and Autumn Rose, district 7, lot 45, Meadow Springs, $20,500.
Joel E. Nyhus and Laura Nyhus to Anthony D. Price, district 5, lot 39, lot 40, Madeline Estates, $30,000.
Terry G. Whitson and Krista D. Whitson to C and C Millwright Maintenance Company Incorporated, district 5, parcel of land, no description, $2,000,000.
Wanda Rose Hicks to Dakota Hicks, district 6, 6 acres, quitclaim.
Wanda Rose Hicks to Wanda Rose Hicks and Daegan I. Hicks, district 6, 6 acres, quitclaim.
Wanda Rose Hicks to Daegan I. Hicks, district 6, lot 7, Edna Hicks property, quitclaim.
Timothy Isaac and Kimberla C. Isaac to Dusty Sutherland and Jason R. Sutherland, district 7, lot 53, Seven Oaks, $250,000.
Elijah Thomas Owens and McKenzie Johnson Owens to John Payne and Dana M. Payne, no district given, parcel of land, no description, $29,990.
Line Drive Properties LLC to
Kaitlyn Jarrett and Jonathan Jarrett, district 9, lot 1, Edd Beck, $154,000.
Gary Wayne Moore and Pauline Ashworth Moore, Trustees to the Gary and Pauline Moore Living Trust to Robert D. Abbott and Deborah A. Abbott, district 7, lot 1, Greenvale, $35,000.
Gary Wayne Moore and Pauline Ashworth Moore, Trustees to the Gary and Pauline Moore Living Trust to Robert D. Abbott and Deborah A. Abbott, district 7, lot 5, Greenvale, $35,000.
Jarrell P. Moore and Jan B. Moore to Holston Electric Cooperative Incorporated, district 1, 1.43 acres, $55,000.
SCOTT COUNTY
Recorded June 17
Janice M. Meade to Janice M. Meade and others, parcel of land, no description given, Fulkerson district, deed of gift.
Recorded June 21
Teresa Hall to Cameron R. Osborne, five acres of land, Estillville district, $243,000.
Parcel Funders to Ramen L. Landon and Xaris J. Landon, 78 acres of land, district not given, $140,000.
Andy Kerney to Vincent Zenobi, part of lots 8 and 9, block 25, Estillville district, $73,600.
Denise Harris to Shannon Hartsock and Jason Hartsock, 3.15 acres of land, Fulkerson district, $180,000.
Teresa Lovelace to Carmelo Olmo Jr. and Sherry R. Olmo, 10.9 acres of land, Dekalb district, $5,000.
Mildred L. Owens to Samuel Charles Owens, 45 acres of land, Powell district, $10,000.
Mike Rose to Benjamin Michael Davis, lot 12 and half of lot 13,
McConnell Heights, Estillville district, $50,000.
Recorded June 22
Emily V. Fitzpatrick to Scott Allen Ayers and Cynthia Ann Ayers, 66 acres of land, Taylor district, $420,000.
Kathryn Ann Osborne Asbury and David E. Asbury to Michael Lynn Collins and Tammy D. Collins, lots 1-3, block 36, Floyd district, $175,000.
Jennifer Quinn to Alan Gregory Lawson, 6.12 acres of land, Estillville district, $35,000.
Ethan D. Helms to John
Christopher Kimber and Allison A. Kimbler, parcel of land, no description given, Dekalb district, deed of gift.