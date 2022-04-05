Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed Jan. 2
Marcus Lewis, 36, 837 Portsmouth Drive, Bristol, Tenn., DUI; failure to obey traffic control device; simple possession or casual exchange.
Shane Crumbly, 31, 488 Meadow View Road, Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault; violation of an order of protection; reckless endangerment/deadly weapon; driver’s license - no, expired, multiple.
Sadio Dujon, 43, 800 N. Wilcox Drive, Kingsport, DUI.
Josline Garrett, 19, 244 Montgomery Lane, Mount Carmel, failure to appear.
Jason Brummitt, 28, 633 Poplar Road, Kingsport, violation of domestic violence bail conditions.
Heather Peters, 34, 2009 Greenway St., Kingsport, violation of probation (three counts); drug paraphernalia; criminal impersonation.
Travis Landry, 38, 1317 Edgemont Ave., Bristol, Tenn., resist stop/arrest; domestic assault.
Charges Filed Jan. 3
Mary Ceriani, 35, 4476 Weaver Pike, Bluff City, violation of implied consent law; DUI.
Terry Lynch, 57, 924 Berwick Trail, Madison, Tenn., drug paraphernalia; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession Methamphetamine; aggravated assault.
Richard Harless, 34, 308 State St., Bristol, Va., criminal trespass.
Timothy Weatherford, 36, 313 Bell St., Blountville, DUI (two counts); aggravated assault.
Rex Leonard, 39, 1612 Virginia Ave., Bristol, Tenn., unlawful carrying or possession or a weapon; aggravated assault.
Tyler Holly, 29, 645 Lovedale Drive, Kingsport, violation of order for protection; violation of probation.
Andrew Jennings, 53, 249 Independence Ave., Kingsport, violation of order for protection.
Kurt Erickson, 23, 9440 Norwood Drive, Brentwood, Tenn., driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; DUI.
Jackie Morton, 52, 606 Dotson Memorial, Maryville, Tenn., failure to appear.
Pamela Downs, 52, 117 Church St., Kingsport, domestic assault.
Robert Morrow Sr., 58, 4696 Jefferson Ave., Kingsport, failure to appear; public intoxication.
Devan Billings, 27, 328 Whispering Woods Drive, Bluff City, compliance with financial responsibility law required; drug paraphernalia; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession Methamphetamine.
Kayla Martin, 27, 822 Hansen Road, Bristol, Tenn., drug paraphernalia; manufacture, delivery, sale or possession Methamphetamine.
Brandon Defriece, 37, 223 McSherry Lane, Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
Frederick Morrison, 49, 22 W. Fairview Ave., Johnson City, failure to appear; violation of probation.
Javaughan Letcher, 25, 826 E. Ridge Road, Bristol, Va., violation of an order of protection.
Christopher Keller, 27, 624 Foothills Road, Kingsport, vandalism.
Brandi Leonard, 32, 1098 Pleasant Grove Road, Bluff City, violation of probation (two counts).
Alice Hall, 36, 2090 Devault Bridge Road, Piney Flats, domestic assault; violation of probation.
Charles Bishop, 29, 19532 Pleasant View Drive, Abingdon, Va., DUI.
Margaret Buttry, 39, 159 Pat Gilliam Road, Rogersville, order of attachment.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed March 3-6
Mark Edwin Parker, 52, 6033 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, domestic assault; vandalism.
Tasha Barrett, 38, 370 Watterson Gap Road, Surgoinsville, child support attachment.
Brandon Cole Raines, 31, 408 Sycamore Drive, Bulls Gap, reckless endangerment.
Penny Renee McMillion, 54, 1610 Charles St., Kingsport, failure to appear.
Brenda Kay Clevinger, 53, 2268 East Main St., 3 counts failure to appear.
Shelba Karen Arnold, 56, 325 Lawson Road, Bulls Gap, violation implied consent; speeding; 2nd offense DUI; driving on revoked license.
Ryan Michael Stroop, 34, 104 Woodlane Ave., Surgoinsville, fugitive from justice-out of Scott County.
Amy Francis Newland, 36, 1268 Burlington Road, Lot 15, Rogersville, aggravated assault; burglary; theft under $1,000.
Jordan Lee McCrary, 27, 215 Jones Road, Church Hill, 2 counts possession schedule 4 drugs; driving on suspended license; violation light law; violation registration; simple possession schedule 3 drugs; possession drug paraphernalia.
Roy Len Simpson, 58, 1019 Mountain View Road, Rogersville, public intoxication; failure to appear.
James Edward Moree, 39, 1308 Tranbarger Drive, Kingsport, manufacture/deliver/sell/possess methamphetamine; simple possession.
Leslie H. Ashmore, 55, 3852 Eastline Drive, Kingsport, felony evading arrest by motor vehicle; evading arrest by foot; resisting arrest; unlawful carry/possession of a firearm; driving on revoked license.
Jessica Robin Hammonds, 31, 1633 Forest View Road, Kingsport, criminal impersonation; possession drug paraphernalia; identity theft.
Corina Nicole Wilder, 27, 754 Rocky Summit Road, Bean Station, Tenn., public intoxicatiuon.
James Edward Moree, 39, 1308 Tranbarger Drive, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Josh Lesley Starks, 32, 107 Colonial Hills Drive, Rogersville, DUI
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed Feb. 23
Amber L. Jackson, 32, Blountville, failure to appear.
Carmelita Dawn Murphy, 47, Johnson City, contempt of court, violation of probation.
David Dewayne Bishop Jr., 34, Duffield, 11 counts possession of child porn, two counts possession of obscene materials.
Courts
SULLIVAN COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT
Cases Heard Jan. 11
Justin Shipley, 32, Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation, dismissed, balance of community service work waived, released from supervision as case is at an end.
Anna Lynn Rice-Chacon, 56, Flag Pond, Tenn., violation of probation, dismissed, released from supervision as case is at an end.
Robert William Wassom, 43, 163 Lovers Lane Elizabethton, violation of probation, plea of guilty, ordered to serve a sentence of nine years.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Traffic Division
Cases Heard March 8
Leanna Nicole Stapleton, Nickelsville, speeding 36/25, hearing waived, prepaid $66 plus $79 costs; operate with tint/signs/decals on windows, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $28 costs.
Daniel Bolling, Hiltons, expired rejection sticker, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $114 costs.
Brady Jeremiah Castle, Nickelsville, speeding 70/55, pay $79 costs; expired rejection sticker, complied with law, pay $28 costs.
Jebb Cox, Gate City, expired rejection sticker, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $114 costs; expired rejection sticker, guilty in absence, fined $25 plus $28 costs.
Preston Scott Joyce, Gate City, reckless driving, (misdemeanor), found guilty of the amended charge of improper control/driving, fined $50 plus $79 costs.
Corey Mark Stapleton, Pennington Gap, failure to display license plates, guilty in absence, fined $25 plus $114 costs; failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $28 costs; improper exhaust system, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $28 costs; operate with tint/signs/decals on windows, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $28 costs.
Dylan Lee Saylor, Kingsport, failure to obey highway sign, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $74 costs.
Christopher Lynn Edward, Duffield, expired rejection sticker, hearing waived, prepaid $50 plus $74 costs.
Marie Nicole Godsey, Kingsport, improperly mounted license plates, not prosecuted.
Dustin Lee Noe, Kingsport, improper mounted license plates, failure to carry/exhibit license, not prosecuted on each; operate/permit operation uninsured vehicle, (misdemeanor), dismissed.
Cheriz Anjanette Langford, Kingsport, operate vehicle while holding phone, guilty, fined $125 plus $74 costs.
Eric Keith Rose, Gate City, failure to have vehicle inspected, complied with law, pay $74 costs; drive while license revoked/suspended, (misdemeanor), dismissed; expired registration, dismissed, pay $23 costs.
Luke Alexander Brooks, Duffield, operate/permit operation of
unlicensed motor vehicle, operate/permit operation of uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on
each.
Madison L. Roberts, Gate City, operate/permit operation of uninsured vehicle, (misdemeanor), dismissed, pay $99 costs; possess/use registration/license not
entitled, dismissed, pay $23
costs.
Emanuel L. McKee, Kingsport, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $38 costs; reckless driving 65/45, guilty in absence, fined $120 plus $134 costs.
Claudia D. Mandrell, Cumberland, Ky., defective equipment, dismissed, pay $74 costs.
Ethan A. Owens, Wise, violation of right turn on red, hearing waived, prepaid $50 plus $74 costs.
Dylan W. Ramey, Gate City, failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $109 costs.
Matthew S. Stone, Dungannon, seat belt violation, guilty, fined $25; hold phone while operating vehicle, guilty, fined $125 plus $74 costs.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard March 10
Mark McKinley Beckner, Nickelsville, failure to report to jail, guilty, pay $244 costs, serve 11 months jail, suspended but 10 days.
Michael Sean Miller, Gate City, possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), possession of schedule III drug, (misdemeanor), unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each.
Michael Alexander Jones, Gate City, assault and battery, (misdemeanor), guilty, pay $219 costs, serve 12 months jail, suspended, placed on 12 months unsupervised probation.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard March 10
Amy Santana Clifton, Duffield, drive while license revoked/suspended, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted; capias, dismissed; failure to have vehicle inspected, complied with law, pay $74 costs.
Mikah Leah Roberts, Gate City, expired registration, guilty, fined $25 plus $74 costs.
Criminal Division
Cases Heard March 15
Heather Michelle Baker, Gate city, DWI (second offense), (misdemeanor), found guilty of the amended charge of DWI, (misdemeanor), fined $#00 plus $219 costs, serve 90 days jail, suspended, placed on 12 months unsupervised probation, operator’s license suspended 12 months, attend VASAP; refuse blood/breath test, not prosecuted.
Patton Olbert Jervis, Gate City, reckless handling of a firearm, (misdemeanor), public intoxication, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted on each.
Jason Corban Calhoun, Whitesburg, Ky., fugitive with felony arrest, (felony), dismissed.
Zechariah Lee Davis, Duffield, fugitive felony without warrant, (felony), dismissed.
Heather Michelle Baker, Gate City, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, (misdemeanor), guilty, pay $38 costs, serve 12 months jail, suspended; drive while license revoked/suspended, (misdemeanor), operate/permit operation of uninsured vehicle, not prosecuted on each.