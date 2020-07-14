Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 15-17
Cody Ryan Selvage, 28, 3328 Hillview Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Ashley Marie Dinsmore, 29, 3109 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, violation of probation.
Jess Wayne Wampler, 33, 388 Moody Private Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Gavin Harold Scott Byington, 19, 214b Crest Drive, Mount Carmel, driving without license; unlawful drug paraphernalia; simple possession/casual exchange; compliance with financial responsibility law required.
Brooke Anne Parrish, 36, 510 Foothills Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Barbara Jo Scott, 52, 1625 Merlin Ave., Bristol, Tenn., manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; Schedule II drug violations; simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
Michael Allen Tipton Sr., 52, 5864 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, driving while license is suspended or revoked; unlawful removal of registration decal or plate; possession of legend drug without prescription; compliance with financial responsibility law required; domestic assault.
Felicia Lee Coulthard, 31, 24006 Montgomery Road, Abingdon, Va., manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful drug paraphernalia; possession of legend drug without prescription.
Dejai Larue Johnson, 24, 1644 Virginia Ave., Bristol, Tenn., DUI; accident involving damage to vehicle.
Joshua Wade Harr, 36, 813 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, DUI; unlawful drug paraphernalia; simple possession/casual exchange (two counts); violation of implied consent.
Michael Anthony Jones, 60, 372 Laura Land, Bristol, Tenn., violation of order of protection (domestic violence).
Natasha Nicole Cole, 33, 904 E. State St., Bristol, Tenn., failure to appear; violation of probation.
Buddy Lee McMurray, 18, 2677 Highway 11W, Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault; accident involving damage to vehicle; compliance with financial responsibility law required.
Cody Forrest Bowyer, 27, 518 Sharps Hollow Road, Bluff City, accident involving death or personal injury; reckless endangerment serious injury or use of a deadly weapon; reckless driving; compliance with financial resonsibility law required.
Christopher Michael Sullivan, 26, 2209 Weaver Pike, Bristol, Tenn., driving while license is suspended or revoked; compliance with financial responsibility law required; failure to wear seat belt.
Martin Hans Boehm, 52, 230 Sugarwood Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation; failure to appear; manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.
Harley Cierra Morton, 27, 1651 Granby Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Jamie Lynn Marshall, 24, 3112 Winesap, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Jesse Thomas Hutchins, 31, 425 1/2 Gibbs Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Christopher Scott Coleman, 44, 129 Sam Hollow Road, Church Hill, violation of conditions of community supervision.
Timothy Ryan Gibson, 22, 628 Sherm Mountain Road, Sneedville, violation of probation.
Katerina Borsch Rollins, 33, 931 Florida Ave., Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault.
Gregory Scott Mitchell, 26, 225 Twin Oaks Lane, Bristol, Tenn., theft; disorderly conduct.
Douglas Justin Palmer, 31, 129 George Bowers Road, Elizabethton, failure to appear.
Angel Renee Crawford, 27, 312 Carolina Ave., Bristol, Tenn., manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Venton Compton Williams, 45, 2314 Randolph St., Bristol, Tenn., DUI; open container law; speeding.
Danielle Alyssa Sheridan, 33, 412 Lakeview St., Bristol, Tenn., false reports.
Michael Shawn Hutchins, 38, 1440 Wolfe Lane, Mount Carmel, violation of probation.
Brittany Michele Self, 29, 2200 Sherwood Road, Kingsport, domestic assault.
Mckinley Ray Bowers, 42, 168 Oakalona Road, Church Hill, compliance with financial responsibility law required; unlawful removal of registration decal or plate; simple possession/casual exchange; manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
Katherine Leanne McMurray, 26, 141 Woods St., Blountville, failure to appear.
Angela Marie Harrelson, 50, 135 Valley Pike, Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
Sarah Marie McMurray, 36, 141 Woods St., Blountville, violation of probation; domestic assault; failure to appear.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 6
Daniel Fleenor, 39, 114 Walker St.,Kingsport, violation probation-out of Sullivan County.
Shawn Ray Hunt, 45, 944 Clinch Valley Road, Eidson, Tenn., aggravated domestic assault.
William John Couch, 37, 9020 Lakeshore Drive, Rutledge, Tenn., 2 counts possession schedule 2 drugs; possession drug paraphernalia; manufacture/deliver/sale/possess methamphetamine.
Timmy Lee Gibson, 50, 320 Boyd St., Rogersville, aggravated assault; public intoxication.
Donnie Joe Bledsoe, 33, 110 Doe Lane, Eidson, Tenn., public intoxication.
Randell Scott Hill, 50, 1977 Possum Creek Road, Gate City,Va., drivers failure to exercise due care; DUI; violation financial responsibility.
Ronnie Lee Hardesty, 44, 171 Berry Road, Bulls Gap, failure to appear; resisting arrest.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed May 29
Jaquon Marqez Battle, 21, Valdosta, Ga., distribute meth, possession of narcotics, possession of schedule I or II narcotics.
Lorrie Ann Berry, 46, Gate City, failure to appear.
Chad Michael Miano, 47, Nickelsville, obstruct of justice.
Sasha Leean Stufflebeem, 29, Nickelsville, assault.
Justin A. Carpenter, 38, Fort Blackmore, reckless driving, (accident).
WISE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed May 21
Patricia Ramey, 39, Coeburn, assault (misdemeanor).
Ricky Hayes, 34, Coeburn, assault and battery of family member x3.
Paul David Coleman, 52, Pikeville, Kentucky, bad check: larceny $200, bad check: larceny, $200.
Jarred Scott Mullins, 39, Wise, burglary: enter structure to commit larceny/assault and battery/etc., trespass after being forbidden to do so.
Courts
HAWKINS COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard March 4
Michael Slone, 40, 1929 Highway 31, Mooresburg, violation probation, probation revoked and reinstated, serve 20 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, serve 11 months, 29 days probation.
Travis Livesay, 31, 1574 Kyles Ford Highway, Sneedville, driving on suspended license, not prosecuted.
Kimberly Potter, 141 Helton Lane, Mooresburg, violation drivers license to be carried and exhibited, $10 plus costs; violation probation, not prosecuted.
Wesley Harrison, 33, 335 Whitehave Drive, Kingsport, driving on suspended license, reckless driving, violation financial responsibility, criminal trespassing, capias issued.
Roderick Jackson II, 41, 530 Vista Glen Way, Apt. 432, Knoxville, driving on revoked license due to DUI conviction, fined $10 plus costs, serve 48 hours jail at 100 percent, credit for time served; expired registration, violation financial responsibility, not prosecuted.
Eddie Arnold, 57, 737 Hartmantown Road, Jonesborough, speeding, fined $10 plus costs, ; reckless driving, violation financial responsibility, not prosecuted.
Craig Barnett, 49, 2224 Main St., Surgoinsville, 2nd or subsequent driving on revoked license, violation financial responsibility, misdemeanor vehicle reckless endangerment, fined $150 plus costs, serve 180 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 48 hours community service; reckless driving, leave scene of accident with property damage, not prosecuted.
Marcus Curry, 37, 914 Old Highway 70, Rogersville, resist stop, arrest, search with no weapon, physical contact assault, fined $75 plus costs, serve 30 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, serve 11 months , 29 days probation.
Myra Faust, 31, 418 Pine St., Mount Carmel, fined $50 plus costs, failure to appear, serve 60 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, to run consecutive, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 64 hours community service.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Criminal Division
Cases Heard April 28
James Powell, Gate City, possess cannabimimetic agent, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $250 plus $28 costs.
Phillip Dwayne Williams, Weber City, possession of schedule I or II drug, (felony), possess schedule III drug, (misdemeanor), certified to grand jury on each; failure to appear, not prosecuted.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard April 28
James Powell, Gate City, drive while license revoked, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $250 plus $89 costs; capias, dismissed; operate uninsured vehicle, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $30 plus $13 costs; defective equipment, dismissed.
Steven Andrew Falin, Gate City, failure to display license plates, hearing waived, prepaid $25 plus $13 costs; operate with tint/signs/decals on windows, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Pamela D. Mitchell, Coeburn, operate with tint/signs/decals on windows, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Zachary Karl Sabey, Blountville, improper muffler, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Tamara Vanessa Foxworth, Gate City, failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Michael Brandon Rasnick, Clinchco, Va., improper muffler, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Miciah Jackman Connors, Nickelsville, failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Glen W. Haynes, Kingsport, failure to yield on left turn, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Robert Craig Brewer, Duffield, failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
Daniel Wood Devine, Gate City, improper exhaust system, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $64 costs.
WISE COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Cases Heard June 8
Steven R. Langford, Winchester, Virginia, shoplift/alter merchandise (misdemeanor).
Marqual Andre McCurdy, Norton, destruction of property with intent $1000 (misdemeanor), stalking: fear of death/assault (misdemeanor).
Tabitha Nicole Mullins, Big Stone Gap, distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine/>200 grams mix (felony), possession gun while selling schedule I or II drug (felony).
Melanie Leigh Wade, Big Stone Gap, DWI 1st offense (misdemeanor).