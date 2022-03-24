KINGSPORT — The Fort Henry Mall is on the lookout for an entrepreneur with a brilliant idea for a pop-up business.
The Kingsport mall is on the search for the Next Great Pop-Up Shop through a partnership with the American Dream Project. The winner will open a temporary business in the Fort Henry mall from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
“We are excited to be hosting the search for Kingsport’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop for the third year,” said Lindsey Mueller, the director of the American Dream Project, in a press release. “We are thrilled to be able to support someone with a passion for growing their business. Whether you are a new business, or an existing business looking to expand or try something different, there is so much potential for this space to be something truly exceptional.”
Finalists will be selected and interviewed by the Fort Henry Mall.
Past winners include Just Dandy, Home Styling Studio and, in 2021, Forever Delaney Jane, a size-inclusive women’s boutique.
“There are so many wonderful businesses and talented entrepreneurs in the Kingsport area,” Mueller said, “and this is a unique opportunity for someone to pilot a storefront during the busiest time of the year.”
The winner will be awarded space in the mall for 12 weeks as well as a cash prize to be used toward the design and build-out of their dream pop-up space, the release said. Rent will be covered by the Fort Henry Mall.
