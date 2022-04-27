Food City will host a company-wide hiring event Thursday to include both full-time and part-time positions.
Food City plans to hire over 1,500 workers at their Distribution Center and in key customer and food service positions at store locations throughout their operation area.
Positions include both entry-level positions and experienced, skilled positions, such as meat cutter, cake decorator, and retail management, as well as various warehousing/distribution positions.
Food City is a family-owned and operated company that offers a benefits package to their associates including competitive salaries, comprehensive training, healthcare coverage with medical and dental plans, 401(k) with a 3% company match, vacation accrual, vision coverage, and company paid life and disability plans and Employee Stock Ownership Plan.
Additionally, Food City offers advancement opportunities to associates who wish to progress within a growing company.
Interested candidates can apply online at FoodCity.com or visit any Food City store to complete an application. Make plans to attend the event at your local Food City to find out how Food City is so much more than a grocery store.