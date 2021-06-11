KINGSPORT — The current construction at Food City on Clinchfield Street in Kingsport will offer shoppers added space and a Starbucks location inside the store.
Food City President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Smith told the Times News the store is expanding by about 10,000 square feet. The project will include added grocery space as well as a Starbucks location.
“Probably the main thing people will notice as the project goes on is we will take aisle No. 1 out of the store and we’ll enlarge our food service department,” Smith said. “We’ll open that up to allow a Starbucks there and also have a much larger food service department. It won’t be as crowded or as cramped as it is today.”
The expansion project is set to conclude around October while Starbucks should be in place by January 2022, Smith said. The pharmacy also will move once the expansion project is complete. The store will then offer a walk-up pharmacy window.
The Food City on Clinchfield isn’t the only location that has seen some work lately. The Eastman Road location has been rearranged over the past few months and will also add a Starbucks inside the store. Smith said the Starbucks should be open at the end of the month.
Smith said over the past four years, about 25 Food City locations have added or are in the process of adding a Starbucks.
Those additions will also add new jobs to the two locations, Smith said.
“We’re going to create somewhere between 50 and 75 additional jobs between our food service departments and Starbucks departments,” he said. “Hopefully, we will pick up customers who haven’t shopped with us before or maybe wandered off. I think that’s a very positive thing.”