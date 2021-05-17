Food City associates fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks effective Thursday, unless required by state or local laws.
"Fully vaccinated associates will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge," according to a statement issued today by spokeswoman Tammy Baumgardner.
"Fully vaccinated customers are welcome to shop without their masks as well."
Baumgardner said customers should continue to wear a mask if they have not been vaccinated or if they prefer to do so as a safety precaution.
"We will continue to encourage social distancing and provide hand sanitizer, cart wipes and enhanced cleaning procedures in all of our stores," according to Baumgardner's statement.
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable allowed the mask mandate to expire earlier this month.