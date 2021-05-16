KINGSPORT — A partnership between PETWORKS Animal Services and Food City has paid off for the stray cats and dogs in our region.
On Friday, Food City presented PETWORKS with a $50,000 donation. The contribution came about following a fundraising event in February where Food City locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Rogersville let shoppers donate $1, $3, or $5 at the checkout with all of the proceeds going to the shelter.
Food City also made a sizable donation to kickoff the fundraising campaign.
“PETWORKS provides care for lost, abused, and homeless animals through rescue, adoption, spay/neuter and educational programs,” said Steve Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer. “Thanks to the generosity of our loyal customers and associates, we’re excited to provide much-needed support for this great facility.”
Tom Parham, president of the PETWORKS board of directors, thanked Food City for their years of support, both with dollars and pet food donations.
“It’s been 22 months since we euthanized an adoptable dog or cat,” Parham said. “Since we opened the new facility, adoptions are up 50%, funding support is up 35%, volunteers are up 50%, and visits are up more than 60%. It’s working and we’re taking good care of our animals.”
PETWORKS opened its 17,000-square-foot shelter last October, and since then the organization has hosted a number of special events, including a Halloween bash, a car show and a ribbon cutting for its dog park, to raise funds to cover the facility’s operational costs.
The organization is also planning to host its second ever Fur Ball Gala on Sept. 17.
PETWORKS’ new facility, the Good Steward Adoption Center, is located at 3101 E. Stone Drive and includes room for 180 animals, isolation rooms for both dogs and cats, dedicated adoption spaces, an educational area for animal care and training, larger workspaces for employees, and a 1.2 acre dog park.