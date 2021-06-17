BRISTOL, Tenn. — First Bank and Trust Co. is officially opening its regional headquarters at The Pinnacle.
The bank’s office will be a full-service location, led by William Houston Ferguson III, the company’s senior vice president and regional manager of the Tri-Cities.
“We are excited about the opening of our Pinnacle office,” Ferguson said in a press release. “First Bank and Trust is committed to the Tri-Cities and East Tennessee markets and this office will be pivotal in supporting current and future growth in Tennessee.”
The company will also add David Crockett Jr. to the Pinnacle location as the senior vice president and Bristol City executive.
Crockett has been in the financial service industry for 20 years and previously managed commercial and corporate banking relationships as the senior vice president and market executive with Regions Bank.
“It’s an exciting time in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia ...” Crockett said in a release. “Having grown up in this area, I know the local need to have a valued banking partner and a bank that has shown over time it has the solutions and capacity for current needs across all lines of business.”
Crockett’s office is located at 237 Pinnacle Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. He may be reached at dcrockett@firstbank.com or by calling (423) 793-8137.
First Bank and Trust Co. is a financial services firm with assets of $2.5 billion. The company offers office locations throughout Southwest Virginia and the New River and Shenandoah Valleys. First Bank and Trust Company also operates locations throughout Northeast Tennessee.