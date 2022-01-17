BLOUNTVILLE — Information released last week by the state could mean good news for Sullivan County property owners when it comes to how the county will pay for a $13 million shortfall on construction of new jail facilities.
Ultimately it will be up to Sullivan County commissioners to make the call on where to find that money, including the potential to borrow the $13 million and raise the county’s property tax rate to pay off the debt.
County officials learned last week, however, that $10 million in federal money can be applied to reduce that shortfall to $3 million.
Sullivan County is expected to receive $30 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). It received half the money in 2021 and will receive the other half this year. Most, but not all, of the money must be used for projects somehow related to COVID-19.
Local governments across the state and nation have known that a certain amount of the federal ARPA money will be considered “revenue loss” and could be used for non-COVID-related needs.
On Jan. 11, Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason E. Mumpower issued a memorandum to county mayors and finance directors and city mayors and finance directors across the state.
The subject: the federal government’s final rule for guidance on how ARPA money can be used.
Of note: how much a local government can plan to consider “revenue loss” money.
“One of the most impactful changes in the final rule is found in the revenue loss category,” Mumpower wrote, in part. “This guidance provides that any government can elect to take a ‘standard allowance’ for revenue loss of up to $10 million, allowing governments to select between the standard allowance or complete the full revenue loss calculation contained in the guidance. The significance of this change is that the revenue loss category can be used to any ‘government services.’ This is much less restrictive than some of the other allowable categories.”
Sullivan County officials had estimated the county would be able to use only $6 million in the “loss revenue” category.
The Sullivan County Finance Committee has been reviewing requests from county departments and local organizations for ARPA funds. The application process is considered over. When the committee met last week, requests totaled $81 million.
The bulk of that amount, however, is for utility projects — and since the ARPA process began, the federal government has announced more money will be coming specifically for infrastructure projects.
If you remove all the utility projects, Sullivan County’s requests for ARPA funding total about $22.34 million. More than $2.5 million of that amount is for three requested projects that, if funded, must be paid for with revenue loss money because they are not COVID-related.
Those three requests are: $1 million for a new firing range for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office; $1 million for additional paving projects by the Sullivan County Highway Department; and nearly $521,000 for the Misty Waters Homeowner’s Association to assist with residential improvements including plumbing and paving.
County Finance Director Larry Bailey urged members of the finance committee to consider using as much of the $10 million as possible toward paying for the $13 million needed to finish paying for the jail project.
Spending the money is a multi-step process. If a local government spends money in a way the federal government later says was outside the guidelines, that government will have to repay the money to the U.S. Treasury.
The U.S. Treasury has an online portal that the county and other governments will use to submit projects proposed for ARPA funding. Mumpower’s office had made available a state portal for local governments in Tennessee to submit their proposals to first for an initial review. That state portal is not yet open, but it is expected to be available soon.
Bailey and Finance Committee members said for any request to move forward it will first be submitted to the state. If the state gives it a thumbs up, the Sullivan County Commission will be asked to vote on whether to include it in what is ultimately submitted to the U.S. Treasury for approval.
In 2020, the commission approved issuance of $80 million in bond debt to cover the estimated cost of the new jail space. A premium discount from the bond company resulted in the county receiving $83 million.
From those funds, the county has invested nearly $5.16 million on the project so far, leaving $77.84 million available from the original bond issue.
When bids were opened last month, the low bid, from JA Street, came in at $88,401,000. Additional architectural and construction oversight fees, inspections, tests, furnishings and other costs bring the total needed to complete the project to $91.3 million — $13.46 million more than the $77.84 million left from the original bond issue.
In a called meeting late last month, the commission narrowly approved moving ahead with the project.
The contract between JA Street and Sullivan County for the jail project was signed on Friday.
The vote was 16 yes, four no, three absent and one abstain.
Those who voted “no” were: Joyce Crosswhite, Herschel Glover, Alisha Starnes and Doug Woods. Todd Broughton, who argued during discussion to delay the whole project until construction material prices go down, abstained. Judy Blalock, Colette George and Mark Hutton were absent.