BLOUNTVILLE — Farm Safety Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, at the Ron Ramsey Ag Center, 140 Spurgeon Lane. The event is free to the public.
The deadline to register is Thursday, March 31. Register by calling (423) 574-1919. Registration includes a breakfast biscuit, lunch, and a T-shirt (adult sizes L, XL, XXL).
Topics include tractor safety, ATV safety, cattle handling and chain saw safety.
The guest speaker will be Jeff Aiken of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.
Aiken serves as deputy to Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher and oversees day-to-day operations of the department, according to the agency’s website.
Aiken previously served as Tennessee Farm Bureau president for six years and was only the eighth president in the organization’s 100-year history. Under his leadership, membership grew to an all-time high of more than 680,000.
A third-generation beef cattle, hay, corn and tobacco farmer from Washington County, Aiken farms with his wife, Carol, his brothers, nephew and niece. Together they manage 600 head of beef cattle and produce corn, tobacco and straw on 900 acres in Washington and Greene counties.
Additionally, the Safety Day event will feature a demonstration by Wings Life Flight. The Marsh bloodmobile will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (423) 765-3123 to schedule an appointment.
Sign-in starts at 8:15 a.m., with biscuits served at 8:30. The program begins at 9:15 a.m.