JOHNSON CITY — Continuing to engage with community startups and businesses, the East Tennessee State University College of Business and Technology announced a sponsorship aimed at mentoring the next generation of innovation makers and entrepreneurs taking part in the University School Entrepreneurship Club.
The sponsorship, which began this spring, allows College of Business and Technology faculty and staff members the opportunity to showcase their commitment to coach and advise student innovators. In addition to the sponsorship of University School’s Entrepreneurship Club, the college will also host a Summer Startup Bootcamp by teaming up with FoundersForge, a Johnson City nonprofit.
“We collaborated with ETSU’s College of Business and Technology to develop the Entrepreneurship Club and expect it will serve as a catalyst for students to explore their startup ideas while adding another vital pipeline of experiences,” said University School Director Dr. Brian Partin, a former principal of Robinson Middle School in Kingsport who went to University School in September 2019.
University School is technically part of Washington County Schools but is operated by ETSU.
Entrepreneurship Club students will have access to local business leaders and learn key skills and tips from ETSU faculty guest speakers about the entrepreneurial mindset, team dynamics, problem-solving and pitch practice. This program is a key component of the college’s broader goal of proactively supporting the startup community within the Appalachian Highlands.
Interim Dean of the College of Business and Technology Dr. Tony Pittarese said, “One of our college goals is to improve our engagement with and support for entrepreneurs. By collaborating with University School’s Entrepreneurship Club, we can support aspiring young entrepreneurs. We are fortunate to receive support for these efforts from a graduate of both University High and our college: Mr. A. Richard Wilson.”
Wilson has been instrumental in developing and scaling real estate developments across California, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee and Texas. He co-founded a venture capital firm with leading members of the Memphis business and banking community and was one of the initial investors in Federal Express.
Wilson is the president and CEO of Property Group, a real estate investment and development firm.
