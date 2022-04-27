KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union recently received recognition from a national credit union research and consulting firm.
ECU landed in the top ten among a Callahan and Associates report ranking the return to members among credit unions across the state and country, a press release from ECU said. According to the report that analyzed return-to-member scores, ECU ranked first among all Tennessee credit unions and eighth among more than 400 credit unions nationwide with over $1 billion in assets.
“At ECU, we strive to put members first, but this quantifies the level of service we provide,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO, in the release. “It is a testament to our dedicated employees who work hard every day to make sure every decision puts our members first.”
The return-to-member scoring system considers core credit union functions. According to the release, those include the return to savers (savings), return to borrowers (lending), and member participation (product usage).
Callahan & Associates is a credit union research and consulting firm located in Washington, D.C. The company’s website said Callahan & Associates has combined data and analytics to help credit unions make better strategic decisions over the past 35 years.