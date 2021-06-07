KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. announced leadership changes on Monday, including the retirement of a senior vice president.
Mark K. Cox, currently Senior Vice President, Chief Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and Engineering Officer, will step down in 2022 after 35 years with Eastman.
“It has been one of my greatest pleasures to serve Eastman for the better part of my life,” Cox said in a press release.
“I am grateful to the many who helped shape and guide my career, and to the wonderful people that I had the good fortune to work with for the past 35 years. I am honored to be part of this company’s legacy and excited to see where Eastman is headed.”
Mark Costa, board chairman and chief executive officer, said the following in a press release:
“It is with mixed emotions that we announce Mark’s retirement after more than 35 years of service. Mark has made a lasting impact on Eastman, and nowhere is that felt more deeply than in our manufacturing, engineering and construction, and supply chain organizations. With a focus on safety and reliability, he has led these teams through enormous change and challenges, transforming them to be even stronger, more efficient and effective in an increasingly competitive environment. On behalf of all of us at Eastman, we wish Mark the best in his future endeavors.”
Eastman Senior Vice President Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer Stephen Crawford, who has been named an executive vice president, will assume executive leadership of manufacturing and worldwide engineering and construction.
That wasn’t the only change Eastman announced on Monday.
Chief Procurement Officer and Vice President Julie A. McAlindon, and Dr. Christopher M. Killian, who most recently served as vice president, additives and functional products, chemical intermediates and corporate technology, have been added to Eastman’s executive team.
McAlindon is now the senior vice president, supply chain, regions and transformation. Killian is now a senior vice president and chief technology officer.
“I am very excited to welcome both Julie and Chris to the executive team,” Costa said in a release.
“Together they bring decades of experience and diverse perspectives to our executive leadership,” Costa said. '“Both are well respected for their pragmatic leadership and for their dedication to transforming Eastman into a leading material innovation company.”