KINGSPORT — As part of Eastman’s ongoing commitment to the safety of its employees and operations, the Kingsport site will conduct a series of tests of its internal alerting systems on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 27-28.
Eastman will conduct site-wide testing of its hazardous vapor release alerting system to ensure its emergency preparedness systems are operating properly. Testing will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. on both days.
The annual test will include the activation of Eastman’s blue light alert and alarm systems, which may be noticed by site neighbors.