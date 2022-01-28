KINGSPORT — Eastman released its fourth quarter results for 2021 along with the full-year financial report for 2021 — which included record sales revenue.
The fourth quarter of 2021 produced $2,694,000,000 in sales revenue, according to Eastman’s financial report. The total sales revenue for 2021 came in at $10,476,000,000, up from $8,473,000,000 for 2020.
“Eastman made tremendous progress in 2021, delivering record sales revenue and adjusted EPS for the year,” said Eastman Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa in a press release. “We are continuing to leverage our innovation-driven growth model to grow faster than our end markets. We also made outstanding progress advancing our leadership in the circular economy, including plans to build multiple world-scale material-to-material molecular recycling facilities. I’m incredibly proud and appreciative of all that our employees did to work through very challenging conditions, stay focused on delivering record results, and advance our growth programs. We also remain focused on driving strong cash flow going forward and on continued disciplined allocation of cash. We are very excited about delivering continued success in 2022 and in the coming years.”
Eastman’s net earnings also increased to $380 million for the fourth quarter, up from $354 million for the third quarter of 2021 and up from $34 million during 2020’s fourth-quarter results. Eastman’s net earnings for 2021 landed at $867 million, up from $489 million for 2020.
Sales revenue increased 24%, with increases across all operating segments, the release stated.
Eastman’s additives and functional products produced the most sales with $907 million, followed by chemical intermediates with $777 million, advanced materials with $772 million and fibers with $238 million.
The topline growth was due to 15% higher selling prices and 8% higher sales volume/mix, according to the release. The release also said higher selling prices were due to significantly higher raw material, energy, and distribution prices, and strong end-market demand as the global economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We enter 2022 having delivered record full-year 2021 sales revenue and adjusted EPS reflecting the strength of our innovation-driven growth model,” Costa said in the release. “Our specialty product lines are growing faster than our end markets, as we generated approximately $600 million of new business revenue last year, which will drive significant growth in 2022. In addition, we continued to make progress improving our portfolio. We achieved these results despite a number of headwinds, including the continued impact of COVID-19, unprecedented logistics and supply chain challenges, and inflation, including higher raw material and energy costs.”
Eastman is headquartered in Kingsport and employs about 14,500 people around the world, serving customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion.
