KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. released its second quarter 2021 financial report on Monday with increased sales and earnings.
Sales of $2,653,000 drove revenue in the second quarter for the Kingsport-based chemical company, up from $1,924,000 for the second quarter in 2020. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, sales revenue increased 38%.
“Our strong second- quarter results are directly related to the hard work and exceptional dedication of Eastman employees around the world,” said Mark Costa, Eastman board chair and CEO, in a release from the company. “Second-quarter revenue and adjusted (earnings per share) were both quarterly records reflecting continued improvement in global economic growth, the benefit of our innovation-driven growth model and our outstanding ability to execute.”
The company’s free cashflow reached $319 million for the second quarter of the year, up from $125 million recorded in the first quarter of 2021. Eastman’s volume product/mix effect also increased 20% and selling prices increased 16%.
Differences were seen between the second quarter of 2021 and that of 2020, specifically related to effects of the pandemic. Eastman officials said in the release the increase in revenue “was due to strong demand recovery across key end markets, including transportation, building and construction, and consumer durables in comparison to second quarter 2020, which was acutely impacted by lockdowns and other weakened business conditions resulting from COVID-19.”
Higher selling prices, the release stated, were due to higher raw material, energy and distribution prices attributed to economic recovery.
Compared to 2020’s second-quarter results, sales revenue increased 36%, which Eastman officials said was primarily driven by 31% volume/mix growth.
“More favorable product mix across the segment was led by increased sales of premium products including performance films and specialty plastics products,” the release stated. “Higher sales volume was due to recovery in key end markets negatively impacted by COVID-19.”
Looking ahead, Costa said Eastman looks to finish the remainder of 2021 with increased cash flow.
“With strong first-half results and continued momentum into the second half, we now expect 2021 adjusted EPS to be between $8.80 and $9.20,” Costa said in the release. “We are also increasing our expectation for free cash flow to greater than $1.1 billion, which would be the fifth consecutive year of free cash flow above $1 billion.”
Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion. Eastman is headquartered in Kingsport.
