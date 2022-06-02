KINGSPORT — Mark Costa is the Eastman Chemical Co. Board chair and chief executive officer — now he’s also the 2022 International Palladium Medal award winner.
Costa earned the award for his contributions to the chemical industry and his leadership in enhancing the international aims and objectives of the Société de Chimie Industrielle, a press release from Eastman said. Costa will receive the award at a dinner in his honor on Sept. 12 at the New York Hilton Midtown.
“Mark has dedicated his career at Eastman to harnessing the power of innovation and science to solve the world’s biggest challenges, most notably in the circular economy,” Peter Young and James M. Weatherall, co-chairmen of the Société de Chimie Industrielle Award Dinner, said in the press release. “He has applied his exceptional leadership skills to guiding his company through a period of incredible growth while consistently forging constructive relationships with multiple stakeholders and being fully dedicated to the success of the chemical industry and the people around him. This rare combination of leadership qualities is well matched with the objectives of Société de Chimie Industrielle.”
According to the release, Costa has been “instrumental in developing the strategies, capabilities and outcome-driven culture that have led to the company’s greatest period of innovative growth.” The release also said Costa has led the company through a major transformation to becoming a leading material innovation company, beginning with a significant change in portfolio “by divesting commodity businesses and acquiring and integrating several specialty companies.”
Costa became the board chair and CEO of Eastman in 2014, the release stated. He first joined Eastman’s executive team in 2006 as the chief marketing officer and leader of corporate strategy and business development. He was named executive vice president in 2008 and assumed profit and loss responsibilities for the Specialty Plastics and Performance Polymers businesses in addition to his prior responsibilities, the release said.
The following year, his role was expanded to lead the Additives & Functional Products business. During this time, he also served as chief marketing officer and headed the global integrated supply chain as well as Eastman’s global innovation and sustainability initiatives.
“Costa has also overseen the launch of Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies aimed at helping to solve the global waste crisis and meaningfully address climate change,” the release said. “Mark’s passion for a more inclusive and diverse workforce has led to a stronger company culture that strives to create an environment where all employees can bring their true selves to work without fear of bias or discrimination so they can contribute to their fullest potential.”
The International Palladium Medal was established in 1958 and was first presented to Ernest-John Solvay of Belgium in 1961. Subsequent awards have been made to American, French, British and German recipients biennially.
The release said the Société de Chimie, founded in 1918 in New York, is a dynamic and visionary industry organization committed to inspiring interest and knowledge sharing in the chemical and life science industries through scholarships, mentorships, networking, advanced learning and the recognition of distinguished leaders.
Eastman is headquartered in Kingsport and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. It serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion. For more information, go online to visit www.eastman.com.