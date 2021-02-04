KINGSPORT — On Thursday, Eastman will present Dr. Clayborne Carson, who will be speaking on the theme “What is Black History Month? Slavery to Today, Imagining a World Where. …”
The public is invited to watch on Eastman’s Facebook page, facebook.com/EastmanChemicalCo, beginning at 6 p.m.
Carson is a professor of history at Stanford University and director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute. Carson has devoted most of his professional life to the study of King and the movements King inspired.
Since 1975, Carson has taught at Stanford, where he is now Martin Luther King Jr. Centennial Professor of History and Ronnie Lott Founding Director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute.