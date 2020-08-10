By HANK HAYES
KINGSPORT — Eastman’s 2020 first half financial performance demonstrated resilience, Eastman Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa recently told Wall Street analysts in a conference call.
“The first half of 2020 has been unprecedented, given the serious threat to health and safety, the reminders of racism and the need for positive change, the incredible amount of economic volatility and the lingering uncertainly that confronts us all,” Costa noted.
“I’m grateful to the health care community, our first responders, along with government and local leaders who are helping during this difficult time. I want to thank the women and men of Eastman and their families who continue to come together in tremendous ways. They’ve gone above and beyond working long hours many times in challenging conditions. Most importantly, they have been diligent in keeping people safe, to continue to support our customers and keep our businesses going. While COVID-19 has caused us to shift some priorities this year, we’re renewing our commitment to drive a more inclusive and diverse workforce, which is a core value of Eastman and critical to our growth strategy and ability to innovate.”
The Kingsport-based global specialty materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus Wall Street estimate of $1.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion.
Eastman said sales revenue decreased primarily due to lower sales volume and, to a lesser extent, lower selling prices. The sales volume decline was biggest for products used in end markets negatively impacted by COVID-19, including transportation, building and construction, consumer durables and textiles.
Still, Eastman is pointing to the balance sheet with the company on track to reduce net debt by $600 million by the end of the year and a cash balance of $700 million at the end of the second quarter.
The company says it is keeping a focus on health and safety with a staged approach to returning to business centers for those currently working from home. The company also insists there has been no disruption in supplying products to customers.
Eastman also points to its second quarter launch of Tritan Renew used in reusable sport bottles, small appliances, food storage containers and eyewear.
The company noted it is on track to reduce costs by $150 million, in part by significantly reducing discretionary spending in travel and entertainment, professional fees and other external services.
Eastman disclosed it has discontinued certain product lines at its Singapore manufacturing facilities and closed some operations in Asia Pacific and North America.
“We have managed inventory aggressively,” Costa pointed out. “The third quarter is off to a strong start. We expect a substantial increase in earnings. ... We see a real opportunity to streamline the organization.”