KINGSPORT — Eastman now belongs on the list of America’s 100 Most Just Companies.
Eastman made The Just 100 list of top-performing companies across all industries for 2022. The top companies were evaluated for local job creation, worker wellness, and customer privacy as well as each company’s work to fight climate change and focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.
“We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of America’s Most Just Companies and to be named alongside so many notable and reputable companies,” said Eastman Board Chair and CEO Mark Costa in a press release. “It’s very gratifying to know that the issues that matter most to Americans are the same as those that matter most to us at Eastman. Throughout the company, we recognize the responsibility we have to all of our stakeholders — employees, customers, communities, investors — and we take that responsibility very seriously. This recognition reflects our culture, our values, and our talented team of people who strive to fulfill our purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way.”
The list is created by JUST Capital and its media partner, CNBC. According to the press release, JUST collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 stakeholder- focused issues as identified through “the most comprehensive ongoing public opinion research on Americans’ attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior.” The release said the research has included more than 150,000 participants since 2015.
In 2020, Eastman announced aggressive 2030 sustainability goals. According to the press release, those goals include the following:
• Reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by one-third by 2030 to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050;
• Recycling 250 million pounds of plastic waste annually by 2025 and 500 million by 2030 through the company’s molecular recycling technologies;
• Achieving gender parity in alignment with the company’s commitment to Paradigm for Parity and being an industry leader for racial equity.
“I am proud of the work our teams are doing to develop new product innovations that advance solutions for society’s most pressing needs; increasing transparency; attracting, developing, and retaining a diverse workforce; and promoting a welcoming, inclusive culture for all team members,” Costa said in the release. “Add to those the commitment by our Board of Directors and executive leadership to continue our track record of strong corporate governance, and I am confident we are positioning Eastman to thrive for years to come.”
Eastman is listed at 97 on The JUST 100 List. The interactive ranking and benchmarking platform is available at www.justcapital.com.