The Eastman Foundation recently awarded the Lions Club $10,000 to help fund equipment for the Appalachian Miles for Smiles, which partners with the club to provide vision resources and services in the community. Shown here are Amanda Barrett, Eastman Foundation; Frank Waldo and Michelle Campbell, Appalachian Miles for Smiles; Keltie Kerney and Wayne Garland, Kingsport Lions Club; and Paula Bulcao, Eastman Foundation.