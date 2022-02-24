KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical announced the company will offer a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share on its common stock.
The Eastman board of directors declared the dividend on Tuesday. According to a release from the company, Eastman’s dividend is payable April 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2022.
Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a range of products found in everyday items. The company is headquartered in Kingsport. Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries.
