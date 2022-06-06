KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union is officially one of the Top 100 Performing Credit Unions chosen throughout the country by S&P Global Market Intelligence, ranking 17th out of the 100 credit unions.
“We are honored to receive this designation,” said Kelly Price, ECU president and CEO, in a press release from the company. “ECU’s strength revolves around an organizational commitment to best serve our loyal members and to keep ECU in a strong financial position. This allows us to provide members with products and services that exceed their expectations and to serve our communities for years to come.”
S&P Global Market Intelligence is a leading provider of financial information services and data that annually ranks the nation’s best performing banks and credit unions. According to the release, the group’s 2021 analysis reviewed 1,765 eligible credit unions. The release also said criteria for the rankings included credit unions with more than $100 million in total assets, net of PPP loans, and a net worth ratio of at least 7% as of Dec. 31, 2021.
ECU grew its membership by 9%, assets by 16%, and loans by 10% in 2021, the release said. ECU is the largest credit union in Tennessee and the only credit union holding the S&P performance ranking in the regions ECU serves in Tennessee, Virginia and Texas.