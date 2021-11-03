KINGSPORT — The sale of Eastman Chemical Co.’s tire additives product line is officially complete.
In June, Eastman announced the sale of its global tire additives business to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. The sale included the rubber additives and other product lines and related assets and technology of the Additives & Functional Products segment, a press release from Eastman said. The total $800 million sale price includes $725 million cash and assumed liabilities at closing, subject to post-closing adjustments, and an additional amount of up to $75 million to be paid based on performance of the rubber additives business through 2023.
About additives
The rubber additives include Crystex insoluble sulfur and Santoflex antidegradants, which, according to Eastman’s website, are used to control the process of manufacturing rubber while improving durability, flexibility and appearance in tires and other products.
Who are the advisers?
Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan served as financial advisers and Jones Day served as legal adviser to Eastman.
About Eastman
Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products. The company is headquartered in Kingsport and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world, serving customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion.