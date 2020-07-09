ROGERSVILLE — The community response this week to the multiple mechanical failures suffered by a Rogersville ministry's mobile child feeding program was greater than ministry Director Sheldon Livesay could have hoped for.
An article in Monday's Times News described the numerous mechanical breakdowns of the two former Hawkins County school buses converted into mobile cafeterias for Of One Accord's Lunch Box program this summer.
The Lunch Box delivers more than 300 lunches to children across Hawkins County Monday through Friday during the summer months.
Those breakdowns were stretching the resources of the program, which was already operating on a shoestring budget.
In response to the article, the ministry had received more than $9,000 in donations for the Lunch Box program as of Wednesday, Livesay noted.
“That will keep us where we won't go in the hole (financially) for the summer,” Livesay said “Our goal is to have all three of our buses mobile, with two on the road and one as a backup to keep the program going if we have another breakdown. These donations are going to help make that happen.”
Despite the breakdowns, the Lunch Box hasn't missed a delivery and will have served more than 13,000 lunches to children by the end of the summer.
On Wednesday, the Hawkins County Board of Education got into the giving spirit as well by agreeing to donate two recently retired school buses to the program.
Some board members expressed concern, however, as to whether the school board has the authority to donate surplussed items to a nonprofit organization, as opposed to the usual policy of auctioning off surplus county property.
The BOE voted Wednesday to surplus the two buses, which had reached the maximum 15 years of use.
Board members then voted to donate the buses to the Lunch Box program, contingent on acquiring legal advice from County Attorney Jim Phillips. Assuming Phillips says it's OK, the donation can move forward.
If Phillips determines the donation isn't legal, the issue of the two surplussed school buses will be brought back to the BOE for further consideration.
So far this year, one Lunch Box bus had its batteries go dead. The buses each have two batteries which cost about $200 apiece, so that was a $400 expenditure to start the summer.
About a week after the batteries were replaced, the same bus lost an alternator, which cost $350. The ministry had just gotten that bus back on the road when the vehicle’s starter failed, which will be another $300.
Last week both batteries on the second bus died, creating another $400 expenditure.
Of One Accord purchased one bus in 2006 and the other in 2012. Both had been retired from the Hawkins County school system after 15 years of use.