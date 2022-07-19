MONTREAL — Domtar’s parent company, Paper Excellence Group, recently announced plans to purchase Resolute Forest Products.
Paper Excellence Group announced last week it has entered an agreement to purchase the wood and paper products producer through Domtar, a release from the company said. It also said the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, when Domtar is set to acquire all outstanding shares of Resolute common stock.
“This acquisition strengthens the Paper Excellence Group’s core pulp and paper businesses and diversifies their product offering by adding tissue and wood product segments,” said Domtar President and CEO John D. Williams. “We do not anticipate any immediate changes to Domtar’s operations. We remain focused on operating safely and sustainably in our communities and serving our customers without interruption.”
According to the release, the cash consideration represents an enterprise value of approximately $2.7 billion. It also said Domtar and Resolute will continue to operate independently under their own names.
Resolute Forest Products is a global forest products company that produces range of products such as market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers all marketed in more than 60 countries. The release said the company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada.
“Resolute is an ideal fit for our long-term growth strategy,” said Patrick Loulou, vice chair and chief strategy officer of the Paper Excellence Group, in the release. “It complements our existing pulp, paper and packaging businesses and adds capabilities in lumber and tissue. We have seen firsthand that Resolute prides itself on its great people, strong assets and a culture of excellence going back more than two hundred years."
Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and airlaid nonwovens, the release said. The company includes 6,400 employees in over 50 countries working to turn sustainable wood fiber into products that are used each day. Domtar's principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina, with a mill site also in Kingsport.
Paper Excellence Group is a privately-held holding company that oversees individual pulp and paper business units. According to the release, its operations include the manufacturing of pulp and specialty, printing and writing, and packaging papers, producing over 7 million tons annually with a workforce of over 10,000 in its nearly 40 locations across the Americas and Europe.