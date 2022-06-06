KINGSPORT — Domtar is on its way to completing its $350 million transformation project to become a full-on containerboard manufacturer.
The company released an update on Monday saying the company’s first 100% recycled packaging facility should be complete by the end of 2022.
Domtar also announced the dedication of its newly built bridge in honor of Marty Barfield, a former mill manager who died in 2020 after a long illness.
“We believe this structure is symbolically our ‘bridge to the future,’” Domtar Mill Manager Troy Wilson said in the release. “It’s a perfect and meaningful way to honor Marty Barfield and his contributions to the mill. It represents his vision for the mill’s future and the positive influence he’s had on us all.”
The bridge was built as part of the company’s efforts to offer a new entry and exit point for trucks hauling raw and finished material at the site. Officials say the new bridge is designed to reduce disruptions to traffic through Main Street and downtown. The company was able to build the bridge on the Cloud Park property, which was owned by the City of Kingsport until the city and Domtar swapped it for Domtar’s Cement Hill property that sits behind the mill.
The company has also received its first recycled material bale, made up of retail boxes and other mixed paper such as cereal boxes, office paper and newsprint, the release said. Each year, the mill will use about 660,000 tons of recovered paper to produce new recycled packaging products to serve independent corrugated converters.
“We’re building recovered paper inventory in a thoughtful, measured way to prepare for our startup later this year,” Packaging Senior Vice President Steve Henry said in the release.
The conversion project is set to turn the former paper manufacturer into a mill that creates containerboard material for cardboard boxes. Once the Kingsport mill’s conversion is complete, it will have the capacity to produce and market nearly 600,000 tons of high-quality recycled linerboard and corrugated medium each year, making it the second- largest recycled containerboard machine in North America.
“This project has given us an opportunity to demonstrate each of Domtar’s core values — innovation, agility and caring,” said Charlie Floyd, vice president of packaging capital, in the release. “And there’s more to come as we move toward completion and production.”