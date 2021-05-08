FORT MILL, S.C. — Domtar says that in response to media speculation, it acknowledges that its management has been in discussions with another company about a potential transaction.
“However, these discussions may or may not result in an agreement,” Domtar said in a statement issued on Friday.
The company Domtar is talking with is Paper Excellence, a privately held manufacturer of pulp and specialty, printing, writing and packaging papers with operations in Canada and Brazil. The company is financially based in the Netherlands with its headquarters in Richmond, British Columbia. It is the second largest pulp and paper producer in Canada.
Domtar does not intend to make further comment unless or until there is a transaction to announce.
Domtar’s Kingsport mill has been downtown since 1916, and its conversion from fine paper to container board production will keep it here for another 100 years.
That’s what mill manager Troy Wilson said as the conversion is going as planned to be complete by the first quarter of 2023.
