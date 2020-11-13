NASHVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett High School's renovation and addition has won a School of the Year architecture award at the annual Tennessee School Boards Association meeting, held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The science and technology wing project, designed by Perkins&Will and also the new "front door" to the school that opened in 1968, was chosen in the high school category.
TSBA judged the new Science and Technology Center of Kingsport City Schools project based on cost effectiveness; aesthetics; energy and environmentally conscious design; flexibility and expandability; and size and development of the site.
Kingsport Board of Education member Eric Hyche said he is glad the architectural firm and the school system are getting recognition for the project.