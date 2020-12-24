KINGSPORT — Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center will close on Jan. 3, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed in an email on Wednesday.
The city of Kingsport had issued a building permit to the company in 2007.
The spokeswoman did not say why the store is closing.
According to the company’s third quarter report to investors, brick-and-mortar same store sales increased by double-digits during the third quarter of 2020, the company’s best performance since going public nearly two decades ago.
“(The) company is in a strong financial position, ending the quarter with nearly $1.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings on its $1.855 billion revolving credit facility,” the report pointed out.
“We had another exceptionally strong quarter from both a sales and a profitability perspective. The strength of our diverse category portfolio once again helped us capitalize on the favorable shifts in consumer demand, as the positive trends across golf, outdoor activities, home fitness and active lifestyle continued throughout Q3,” said Edward W. Stack, chairman and CEO. “Our performance in the quarter was driven by our 45,000 dedicated teammates who continued to work hard every day to safely serve our athletes and communities.”
Founded in 1948, Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. offers an extensive assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of Oct. 31, the company operated 732 locations across the United States.