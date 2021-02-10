KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber Leadership Kingsport program on Tuesday announced details of the sixth annual golf tournament named in honor of former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips.
The tournament tees off Monday, March 22 at Cattails at MeadowView.
Registration is 9 a.m. with tee time at 10 a.m.
Leadership Kingsport’s title sponsor is HomeTrust Bank. The tournament sponsors are Baird Private Wealth Management and TeleOptics, Inc.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Kingsport Leadership programs.
“Mayor Phillips has been an exemplary leader and continues to do so much for this community,” said Vanessa Bennett, Kingsport Chamber executive director of operations and talent development. “We created this golf tournament several years ago as another way to raise funds for our leadership programs. We know it will be another fun event and, though while not a golfer, Dennis will have a great time supporting a program that’s always been very important to him and this city.”
The format for the tournament will be a modified scramble. Each team will hit four tee shots. The best drive will be selected and players will then hit their second shots. Each player will then play his or her own ball for the remainder of the hole. The lowest individual score on the hole will then be recorded as the team score. To keep the pace of play going, each player is asked to pick up once he or she has reached a bogey count on the hole.
Team awards will be given as well as awards for hole competitions for longest drive, most accurate drive and closest to the pin.
The cost to enter is $450 per team, with four players per team. This includes green fees, cart, light breakfast and a box lunch.
Hole sponsorships are available for $150.
The Dennis Discount Package, which includes a team of four and a hole sponsorship, is $550.
To enter the tournament or to sponsor a hole, call the Kingsport Chamber at 392-8820 or send an e-mail to Vanessa Bennett at vbennett@kingsportchamber.org.
KINGSPORT LEADERSHIP PROGRAMS
The Kingsport Chamber’s Kingsport Leadership program includes several leadership opportunities: Leadership Kingsport, PEAK – Young Professionals, S.H.O.U.T.! Youth Leadership and the Y.E.L.L.! Mayor’s Youth Council.
The mission of Leadership Kingsport, the adult leadership program, is to develop leaders who give life to community dreams.
The mission of S.H.O.U.T! (Students Helping Others Understand Tomorrow) is to develop, in an interactive environment, the leadership skills and community awareness of selected high school sophomores and juniors.
Each program develops community individuals who desire to take an active leadership role in Kingsport. Team-building and leadership training skills as well as the importance of community trusteeship are all strongly enforced during the year to the class participants. Various community topics (Kingsport history; city, county and state government; economic development; workforce development; education; arts and culture; nonprofits; healthcare; and community initiatives and projects; among others) are highlighted and promoted to each class throughout the year.
The Y.E.L.L.! Mayor’s Youth Council is a group of teens that are selected as representatives who do outreach with their peers and community, youth advocacy work, and meet with city officials. The Mayor’s Youth Council will provide students the opportunity to develop leadership and citizenship skills while learning about city government. The council is a chosen, diverse group of individuals that are ready to help make a difference. Representatives are sought from city schools, county schools and homeschooled students.