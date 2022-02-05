BLOUNTVILLE — If you owe Sullivan County property taxes and haven't yet paid them, you have three weeks to do so to avoid interest and penalties.
The deadline is Feb. 28.
Notices for 2021 taxes were mailed out in October, with many property owners opting for an emailed version, Sullivan County Trustee Susan Ramsey said at the time, noting some property owners started paying their bills online before notices were even sent.
Ramsey said payments have been coming in well and at a rate comparable to past years.
There are multiple ways to pay your Sullivan County property taxes:
• At any of Bank of Tennessee's locations in the county.
• By mail. Payments postmarked by Feb. 28 will count as on-time, Ramsey said.
• By telephone (877-768-5048). Payments by telephone incur a $1.25 fee if an electronic check is used, while credit/debit card use incurs a fee equal to 2.5% of the total tax bill.
• Online at tennesseetrustee.org. Payments online incur a $1 fee if an electronic check is used, while credit/debit card use incurs a fee equal to 2.5% of the total tax bill.
• In person. The trustee's office in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse in Blountville will have two windows open, with a safe distance between windows, Ramsey said. Masks are requested to be worn in the office.
• There also are self-service kiosks in the courthouse entry, just outside the trustee's office, and a kiosk at the front of the Food City on North Eastman Road. The kiosks accept payment by debit/credit card, with a fee equal to 2.5% of the total tax bill.
Sullivan County’s property tax rate of $2.4062 (per $100 of assessed value) is projected to generate $99.78 million in revenue for the county. The largest piece of the pie, nearly $48.6 million, goes to the school systems (Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City).
Taxes were due beginning in October.
Ramsey stressed that those on property tax relief already are not required to come to the office in person if nothing has changed since last year.