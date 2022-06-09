ROGERSVILLE — Farmhouse in the Valley will host the Day in the Country Vendors Market featuring local vendors and small businesses specializing in art and handmade items next week.
The event will also include a lunchtime café presented by Miss Bea’s at the Farmhouse and will offer classic summer sandwiches and assorted desserts. Guests will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 11 a.m.
Several vendors will be offering merchandise such as nostalgic items, home décor, art and jewelry. Merchants will include Appalachian Annie’s, Working Women’s Woodwork, Katydid’s Treasures, Country Road Mercantile and Eva Gott Art.
“We encourage folks to come support local vendors and small businesses that will be featured at this event,” said Farmhouse in the Valley owner Tammy Kunselman. “It is suggested that folks bring cash for food and smaller purchases, in addition to credit cards for vendors who accept them.”
The event will take place on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Farmhouse in the Valley, 573 Carters Valley Loop Road, Rogersville.
Farmhouse in the Valley is open for shopping every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It features nostalgic merchandise as well as an art gallery and a boutique.
Admission and parking for the Day in the Country Vendors Market are free.