KINGSPORT — The federal Davis-Bacon Act will help some workers on a local school project bring home more bacon.
But that extra bacon is giving financial heartburn to officials of the affected school system.
Some pipe fitter assistants are going from $13 an hour to more than $42 an hour on a job at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Kingsport City Schools officials are faced with unexpected increased expenses from that and other mandated pay increases.
So a $1.3 million-plus cooling tower replacement at D-B will cost almost $88,000 more than the originally accepted bid because of the federal minimum wage requirements, according to KCS officials.
Additionally, the increase could have been almost $118,000 if the school system and its engineering firm, Holston Engineering of Johnson City, hadn’t found something that could be taken out of the bid and a decrease in one trade area: carpentry.
The Davis-Bacon Act will have an impact on spending on all federally funded projects paid for by the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Act or ESSER. The system has the following amounts that add up to more than $26.3 million: ESSER 1.0 $1,685,794.98; ESSER 2.0: $7,603,109.14; and ESSER 3.0: $17,075,503.09.
COOLING TOWER PRICE GOES UP
During Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, the board voted 5-0 to approve a change order on the D-B cooling tower replacement reflecting the requirement. It is because the project is funded by federal COVID-19 relief money from the ESSER funds.
The only compliant bid came from S.B. White Co. of Johnson City and was accepted by the board in June and implemented July 28, 2020. The bid amount was $1,324,000. However, the Davis-Bacon Act requirements added $117,845.85 to that cost.
The only saving grace, according to KCS Chief Finance Officer David Frye, is that the original bid could be reduced $29,988.42 because part of the project, a chemical feed system, was deleted because it is already supplied.
Still, the net result was an $87,857.43 increase in the contract to $1,411,867.43, Frye told the board before the vote.
DAVIS-BACON DROVE THE INCREASES
The minimums are based on federal requirements for federally funded projects in Davis-Bacon.
Frye said the money is basically flow-through for the contractor and will benefit mostly pipe fitters and electricians, although an “overhead” amount of $6,103.43 is included in the increase by the contractor. If the project were paid for by local funds, no such increase in worker wages or overhead would have been required.
Documents presented to the school board from the engineering firm indicate the pipe fitter foremen, pipe fitters and helpers will go from $25, $20 and $13, respectively, to $42.46 an hour.
Electricians will go from $24 to $33 an hour, while web insulator mechanics at $17 and hour and helpers at $13 an hour will go to $42.46 an hour and iron workers from $28 to $44.29 an hour.
The only category to decrease was carpenters, from $36.74 to $28 an hour.
Frye said the bids were made without knowledge of what the Davis-Bacon minimums were for such construction and that highway construction worker minimums were used by all bidders. However, after the winning bid was chosen, Frye said the federal government put out information about the pay minimums for such construction projects higher than the road work minimums. Documents date that new information Jan. 1, 2021.
Board member Todd Golden said at least the money likely will go to local workers helping support the local economy, but Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said the school system will face similar situations in all ESSER-funded projects, including the renovations of the Sullivan North High/Middle schools campus into the new Sevier Middle School.
Frye earlier this year said some bids for all projects, ESSER funded or not, are expected to come in higher than otherwise because of the increased demand for construction work driving by federal COVID-19 dollars for school systems and governments in general.
He said that could drive prices up as the number of bids per projects goes down because of a wealth of projects on which contractors to bid.
