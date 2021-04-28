NASHVILLE — Tennessee state Rep. John Crawford has announced that an antibiotics production facility in Bristol has been bought by Jackson Healthcare, a family of healthcare staffing, search and technology companies based outside of Atlanta.
The Neopharma facility is the last manufacturing plant in the United States authorized to produce Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate.
Jackson Healthcare bought the 360,000-square-foot facility on April 16, bringing the manufacturer under American ownership for the first time in its 43-year history. The Bristol-based manufacturing facility will be known as USAntibiotics.
“Jackson Healthcare is delighted to share this news and extend a big thank you to the employees of the manufacturer and communities of Upper East Tennessee. With an unwavering commitment to the facility and production of these life-saving medications, they are the true heroes in this story,” said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. “We are thrilled to welcome them to the Jackson Healthcare family of companies.”
The Sullivan County Property Assessor’s Office listed the site’s total appraisal value at $15.8 million.
In response to an inquiry about the purchase price, the company said in an email, ”Jackson Healthcare is a privately held organization. As such, it does not disclose information about its company financials and investments.”
In 2008, every dose of Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate in the U.S. was produced in Bristol. After the patents on those medications expired, the facility continued to produce generic equivalents. It recently faced increasing economic pressure, however, from low-cost products sold by overseas competitors, ultimately leading to its bankruptcy, according to the company.
The reopening of the facility and resumption of production are expected to protect and strengthen the U.S. domestic medical supply chain with a high-quality, onshore alternative to dependence on foreign producers.
“Bristol has played a critical role in producing these life-saving medications for the nation for many years,” Crawford, R-Kingsport, said.
“Jackson Healthcare’s purchase of our antibiotic production facility is great news for Bristol and East Tennessee. I am grateful for their investment in our highly skilled workforce and am excited to welcome USAntibiotics to our community.”
Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate account for more than 30% of all antibiotics prescribed each year. At full capacity, the critical manufacturing infrastructure facility can produce billions of doses of American-made antibiotics on an annual basis, according to a release.
{h3 class=”p1”}About Jackson Healthcare{/h3}
{p class=”p3”}Jackson Healthcare is a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps healthcare facilities across the country serve more than 10 million patients each year. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1.4 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is a top three U.S. healthcare staffing firm. In addition to being Great Place to Work certified, it is consistently named an employer of choice, having been nationally recognized as a best workplace in healthcare, a best workplace for women and a best workplace for millennials, as well as being named one of 2020’s Healthiest Employers by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Learn more at {span class=”s3”}www.jacksonhealthcare.com.
John Crawford represents House District 1, which includes part of Sullivan County. He chairs the Local Government Committee and is a member of the Calendar & Rules and Finance, Ways, & Means Committees and the Select Committee on Rules. Crawford also serves on the Cities & Counties, Elections & Campaign Finance, and Property & Planning Subcommittees. He can be reached at rep.john.crawford@capitol.tn.gov or (615) 741-7623.