BLOUNTVILLE — Countywide sales tax revenues in May were up more than 34% compared to 2020, according to a report from Sullivan County’s budget office.
The report, which covers the 10 months since the current fiscal year began, shows cumulative growth of 9.7% compared to the same period a year ago.
That 9.7% equals nearly $4.72 million for the 10-month period.
Countywide, sales tax revenues returned to Sullivan County and its cities in May (collected by merchants in March) totaled nearly $6.43 million — compared to nearly $4.8 million in May 2020 (for sales taxes collected in March 2020).
That $4.8 million figure for May 2020 reflected a decrease of $26,000 (less than 1%) compared to May 2019, when local officials were worried about what impact the pandemic would have on sales tax and other revenues as they developed budgets for the budget cycle now winding down.
Since then, countywide sales tax revenues have only show an monthly decrease, year-to-year, one month. That was October 2020 (for sales taxes collected In August 2020), when there was a $108,550 downward dip (2.19%). Otherwise the 10-month period has only show increases. The 34.05% increase in May is by far the most dramatic, but continues a double-digit increase for the third month in a row.
Kingsport continues to produce the largest chunk of sales taxes generated within the county, but Bristol and areas outside any city experienced larger growth as a percentage, year over year.
Of the $6.43 million in sales tax revenue countwide for May: sales in Kingsport contributed more than $3.6 million; sales in Bristol contributed more than $1.7 million; sales in the county outside cities contributed nearly $926,000; sales in Bluff City contributed nearly $90,000; and sales in Johnson City contributed $73,000.
For the 10-month period, sales tax revenues countywide totaled nearly $53.3 million (compared to $48.6 million for the same period a year ago).
Where does it go?
Half of the money goes to local school systems:
Kingsport City Schools’ year-to-date share is $9.2 million, up $932,000 (11.25%) compared to this point last year. The Bristol, Tennessee, City Schools’ year-to-date share is $5.29 million, up $402,000 (8.2%) compared to this point last year. Sullivan County Schools’ year-to-date share is nearly $12.03 million, up $1 million (9%) compared to this point last year.
Johnson City Schools’ year-to-date share is $122,557, up $24,000 (24.3%).
Sullivan County’s non-school year-to-date share is nearly $4.2 million, up $691,000 (19.7%) compared to this point last year. That has the potential for the greatest impact on the county’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The county dedicates the first $2.5 million of its annual sales tax revenue to the Sullivan County Highway Department. Anything over that amount goes to support the county’s general fund.
The city of Kingsport's non-school year-to-date share is $15.1 million, up $772,000 (5.45%). The city of Bristol's non-school share is nearly $6.65 million, up $718,000 (12.1%).
Sales Taxes 101
Sales tax revenues come back to the localities two months after they are collected by local merchants. June sales tax collections, for example, came back as revenue to Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City and Johnson City — as well as to the three school systems in the county — in August.
Sales tax revenues are generated when money is spent on goods and services at businesses throughout the county and its cities.
Locally, cities and counties fund most of their services through a combination of property and sales taxes.
When a consumer pays sales tax locally, that money is sent to the state, which takes a small cut and redistributes it to the county and its cities based on the collection site.
Local option sales tax revenues are split 50/50 — with half going to school systems in the county and the other half going to the local government where the collecting business is located.
Every dollar of local option sales taxes collected in Kingsport, for example, generates 50 cents for the county’s three school systems (the money is split based on average daily attendance) and 50 cents for city coffers.