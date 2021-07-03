BLOUNTVILLE — County- wide sales tax revenues in June were up more than 34% compared to June 2020, according to a report from Sullivan County’s budget office. It’s the second month in a row the increase topped 34%, and the fourth month in a row the increase has been in the double digits.
Only one of the 11 months covered in the report showed a decrease from last year. That was October 2020 (which is for sales taxes collected in August 2020).
The report, which covers the months since the 2020-2021 fiscal year began, shows cumulative growth of 11.76%, compared to the same period a year ago. That’s up from 9.7% reported on the May report.
That 11.76% equals nearly $6.22 million for the 11-month period.
Countywide, sales tax revenues returned to Sullivan County and its cities in June (collected by merchants in April) totaled $5.82 million — compared to $4.32 million in June 2020 (for sales taxes collected in April 2020). That’s growth of nearly $1.5 million, or 34.71%.
That $4.32 million figure for June 2020 reflected a decrease of $323,000 (6.96%) compared to May 2019.
When that decrease was reported, local officials were worried about what impact the pandemic would have on sales tax and other revenues as they developed budgets for the budget cycle that ended June 30.
Kingsport continues to produce the largest chunk of sales taxes generated within the county, but Bristol, areas outside any city, Bluff City, and Johnson City’s portion of Sullivan County experienced larger growth as a percentage, year over year.
Of the $5.82 million in sales tax revenue countywide for June: sales in Kingsport contributed more than $3.3 million; sales in Bristol contributed $1.46 million; sales in the county outside cities contributed nearly $876,000; sales in Bluff City contributed nearly $30,000; and sales in Johnson City contributed $133,000.
For the 11-month period, sales tax revenues countywide totaled more than $59.1 million (compared to nearly $52.9 million for the same period a year ago).
Where did it come from?
The $59.1 million, by collection point: Kingsport, $33.5 million; Bristol, $14.7 million; non-city portions of the county, more than $9.2 million; Johnson City, nearly $974,000; and Bluff City, nearly $630,000.
Where does it go?
Half of the money goes to local school systems:
Kingsport City Schools’ share is $10.21 million, up $1.18 million (13.14%) compared to this point last year. The Bristol, Tennessee, City Schools’ year-to-date share is $5.86 million, up $548,000 (10.31%) compared to this point last year. Sullivan County Schools’ year-to-date share is nearly $13.31 million, up $1.33 million (11.11%) compared to this point last year.
Johnson City Schools’ year-to-date share is $135,872, up $27,362 (25.22%).
Sullivan County’s non-school year-to-date share is $4.63 million, up $778,000 (19.65%) compared to this point last year.
The city of Kingsport’s non-school year-to-date share is $16.76 million, up $1.17 million (7.52%). The city of Bristol’s non-school share is nearly $7.38 million, up $974,000 (15.22%).
Sales Taxes 101
Sales tax revenues come back to the localities two months after they are collected by local merchants.
June sales tax collections, for example, will return as revenue to Sullivan County, Kingsport, Bristol, Bluff City and Johnson City — as well as to the three school systems in the county — in August.
Sales tax revenues are generated when money is spent on goods and services at businesses throughout the county and its cities.
Locally, cities and counties fund most of their services through a combination of property and sales taxes.
When a consumer pays sales tax locally, that money is sent to the state, which takes a small cut and redistributes it to the county and its cities based on the collection site.
Local option sales tax revenues are split 50/50 — with half going to school systems in the county and the other half going to the local government where the collecting business is located.
Every dollar of local option sales taxes collected in Kingsport, for example, generates 50 cents for the county’s three school systems (the money is split based on average daily attendance) and 50 cents for city coffers.