BRISTOL — Plans are officially underway for construction at the former Bristol Mall site in Bristol, Virginia.
Today, Hard Rock International announced its construction plans for the first phase of the project, the temporary casino.
“We’ve introduced the Hard Rock experience to a number of cities this year, and our presence in Bristol, Virginia, is especially rewarding for the brand as the project is our first hotel & casino in the state,” said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International, in a Thursday press release. “The project will spur economic growth, additional tax revenue and create new jobs for the city and its surrounding areas. We look forward to welcoming Hard Rock fans in the new year.”
The temporary casino will bring 30,000 square-feet of casino space with approximately 900 gaming slots and 20 tables of gaming options, the release said. It will also include a new restaurant, a grab-and-go food outlet, and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment along with an adjacent smoking sports lounge. The temporary casino will also offer 600 new jobs to the area.
Construction will begin soon at the Women’s Belk store in the former Bristol Mall, the release said. The temporary casino is slated to open before the end of the second quarter of 2022.
Last month, the casino’s leaders submitted a demolition plan to the City of Bristol, Virginia. The United Company’s media contact, Andy Poarch, said last month the plan “relates to preliminary site evaluation work at the Mall that we need to complete before finalizing our design for the temporary casino.”
The project includes transforming the 500,000-square-foot former mall into a casino and building two hotel towers on the site. The goal is to open the temporary casino by the end of the first quarter in 2022, The United Company President Martin Kent told the Times News in October. And in the following year and a half to two years, the entire project is slated for completion.
The final facility will offer a casino with 2,700 slots and 100 table games, multiple restaurants and bars, an outdoor concert venue, convention space and multiple shops. The project will cost more than $300 million. The resort is also slated to offer approximately 2,000 direct, permanent jobs and several thousand indirect and induced jobs, Kent said. The project will also offer more than 1,000 construction jobs.
For updates and more information on the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, go to https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.