ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Commissioner Danny Alvis suggested Monday that recently recommended appointments to the Industrial Development Board were a “popularity contest.”
Following a lengthy discussion Monday, and a heated exchange, the county commission’s Industrial Committee voted to recommend approval of two new members and one reappointment to the IDB. The county commission will consider final approval at its Dec. 21 meeting.
The two new members who were recommended include Church Hill City Recorder Josh Russell and attorney Amy Skelton. The panel also voted to recommend the reappointment of Eastman Chemical Co. supply chain analyst Susan Armstrong, who has served the past six years.
Each of the appointments expires on Aug. 30, 2026.
The appointments of Russell, Skelton and Armstrong were on the agenda of the Nov. 23 county commission meeting for approval. Commissioner Mike Herrell stated during that meeting he had questions about those appointments, and his motion to table the resolution was approved 12-8.
The appointments were then referred to the Industrial Committee, which met Monday.
The committee also voted Monday to ask the IDB to strongly consider the appointment Scott Rutledge to a third vacancy on the IDB that was announced at the Nov. 19 IDB meeting with the resignation of Gene Christian.
Rutledge is an assembly foreman with Engineering Design and Manufacturing Services in Surgoinsville. At its upcoming December meeting, the IDB will consider recommending the approval of Rutledge, which would then be sent to the county commission for final approval at its January meeting.
In September, the IDB was presented with the resumes of Skelton, Russell and Rutledge to fill what at the time were the two recent vacancies created by the resignation of Brent Price after he was appointed Hawkins County clerk and master and Gary Darnell, who chose not to be reappointed after his term expired.
Skelton and Russell were elected by IDB members, and a resolution recommending their appointment was presented to the county commission at its Nov. 23 meeting.
During Monday’s Industrial Committee meeting, Alvis called those two appointments a “popularity contest.”
“The board isn’t looking at what can be brought to that table,” Alvis said. “The other gentleman (Rutledge) has a lot to bring to the table.”
Committee Chairman Nancy Barker replied, “Nobody has an agenda, for somebody to call it a popularity contest. That’s unfair for you to say that.”
Alvis: “That’s my opinion, Ms. Barker.”
Barker: “Thank you. We all have those.”
Committee member Charlie Thacker said he didn’t have a problem with the appointment of Russell and Skelton, but he believes Rutledge would be a valuable member as well.
“(Rutledge) flies all over the United States, and he goes to some foreign countries,” Thacker said. “He meets a lot of people. I think he would be an asset to the Industrial Board because of the work that he does. I know he’s not afraid to talk to people.”
IDB Chairman Larry Elkins told the committee that board members had received the resumes of Russell and Skelton well in advance, and that the Rutledge resume/nomination wasn’t made until the day of the meeting. Elkins noted that he and other board members had also received calls from prominent leaders in the county recommending Russell and Skelton, but none recommending Rutledge.
“Danny says it’s a popularity contest. I’ve never met any one of these three individuals who were appointed,” Elkins said. “These were recommended by somebody, and you all can recommend to us people that you want on the board. All they do is submit a resume and we try to go through those resumes.”
Elkins added, “These two people are young people. We’re getting old and we’re trying to get some young people involved.”
As for the potential appointment of Rutledge, Elkins said, “I can’t speak for the entire board, but we don’t have an issue with this.”