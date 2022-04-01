SURGOINSVILLE — A College and Career Readiness Fair is set for Surgoinsville Middle School 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, to be followed by a Volunteer High School information session for eighth graders at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be offered between the fair and information session.
Fair attendees are to include East Tennessee State at Allendale, Northeast State Community College, Walters State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology branch in Surgoinsville, the Luttrell Staffing Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Thompsons Transmissions, Surgoinsville Pharmacy, Cooper Standard, Christian Sells Funeral Home, DHS Trucking, Eastman Credit Union, Hawkins County Sheriff's Department, Blue Ridge Properties, Kingsport Hair and Design, Hawkins County Schools and Pal's Sudden Service.
