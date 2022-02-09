KINGSPORT — All five Kingsport school board members want to increase classified or support staff pay, they said at a work session Tuesday night.
They also expressed interest in an updated facilities need study in light of booming housing developments in Kingsport, projected so far to add about 500 students to the system’s enrollment. It would update the 2014 DeJong-Richter facilities study, plugging in the unexpected housing boom and possible annexations, possibly leading to construction of an additional elementary school.
“It just seems like we need a new study,” member Melissa Woods said, to which board President Jim Welch replied that could be voted on at the Feb. 22 board meeting.
They expressed concern over potential future property owner-requested annexations, and member Todd Golden said that a 10-year capital improvement plan estimated at more than $97 million over 10 years instead could grow to $120 million or $130 million because of increased costs driven by COVID relief funding.
“That is absolutely not the number,” Golden said of fewer and higher bids caused by demand from federal COVID relief outstripping building supplies and available contractors.
WHO FUNDS SROs?
In addition, Welch and Vice President Julie Byers said they would like to see funding for four full-time school resource officers, which Chief Financial Officer David Frye said was about $275,000 a year, go completely to the city budget.
The Kingsport Police Department’s SROs have training, uniforms, weapons and vehicles provided by the department and work in the schools during the 10-month school year, working for the department the rest of the time.
Two of the four are assigned at Dobyns-Bennett High School and one each at Sevier and Robinson middle schools. Four part-time SROs are assigned to serve other schools, with one always assigned at Cora Cox Academy, the alternative school, and the other three working at other schools in the system.
Chief Student Service Officer Jim Nash after the work session said the four part-time employees are mostly retired officers who are limited-service employees.
Cora Cox recently had an incident in which a student pulled a gun on another student in a bathroom, but no one was injured.
HOUSING BOOM TO COST SYSTEM
Nash also presented the school board with estimates that within 24 months, about 1,302 new housing units would be occupied in Kingsport because of a booming housing market.
The estimate is that about 500 students would be among residents of those units, based on a rule of thumb that 0.5 to 0.8 students would live in single-family homes and 0.3 to 0.5 students would live in apartments and townhouses.
Nash said the numbers would be refined as units come online, and Welch said the school system faces a Tennessee funding formula change that could cap state revenue despite enrollment increases.
On top of that, he said the system may need to build a new elementary school and/or do attendance rezoning, with rezoning already planned when the new Sevier Middle opens in the former Sullivan North High School in the fall of 2024.
The improvements to the new Sevier have ballooned to an estimated $24 million, which Frye said was a 30% increase over initial estimates.
Golden called it the “ESSER tax,” saying costs were inflated by the ESSER, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 2.0 and 3.0. “ESSER will not even touch the inflation that ESSER created,” Golden said.
Even non-ESSER projects will have higher bids and longer lead times, since ESSER 2.0 is to be spent by June 30, 2023, and ESSER 3.0 by June 30, 2024, Golden said.
“Growth is a good thing. I don’t want to scare growth off,” Welch said.
Adams Elementary as currently zoned stands to get the most increase in housing units, 100 new students making for an estimated total of 562, while Kennedy and Jackson elementaries would see no new additions to their 264 and 468, respectively. Robinson Middle would go from 999 to 1,066, a jump of 67, while high school enrollment at Dobyns-Bennett, D-B EXCEL and Cora Cox would increase from 2,380 to 2,506, a jump of 126.
That would total out to an estimated 499 additional students, going from 7,447 to 7,941 with no new annexations or no further development.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said city leaders are aware of the concerns.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.