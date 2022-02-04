KINGSPORT — A public records request by the Kingsport Times News shows the city of Kingsport was aware of Monday’s steam line failure at Eastman early on and responded quickly to the scene as 911 calls were flooding the dispatch center.
In a text message from Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt to Fire Chief Scott Boyd, McCartt asked if he knew about any issues occurring at Eastman.
Boyd responded 10 minutes later.
“Are you aware of any issues at Eastman this morning,” McCartt asked at 7:31 a.m., three minutes after the first 911 calls started flooding the dispatch center.
“Yes, we have sent 2 engines and have called for additional Ambulances,” Boyd responded.
At 8:17 a.m., Boyd sent a follow-up message.
“Streamline release (sic),” Boyd said. “Three minor injuries. Coal gas went down. KFD standing by at TEC fire department.”
The steam line failure led to five injuries the company said were minor. The company has not acknowledged that an explosion occurred, but a loud boom followed by a plume of smoke left debris scattered throughout streets close to the plant.
The company later found traces of asbestos in the debris. Workers in hazardous material suits have been cleaning debris from residents’ cars and yards for the past three days.
Eastman officials said they also have hired a third party to analyze soils surrounding the factory.
The city of Kingsport, after learning about the incident, sent fire engines to the scene as backup. Eastman also called for ambulances to the scene.
The Times News public records request showed the city received two email communications from Eastman. Both were media advisories sent to local media.
McCart received the first email from Eastman at 1:10 p.m. It was an 11:55 a.m. update from Eastman that said there were no fires and the situation was under control. It stated there were five people with minor injuries.
McCartt then forwarded the emails to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, as well as Kingsport management staff.
Eastman then sent an email to McCartt at 10:53 p.m. That email acknowledged that some debris collected contained asbestos.
McCartt then promptly forwarded the email to the BMA, the city’s management team and also Supervisor of Schools Dr. Jeff Moorhouse.
The city manager said Thursday he had received a call from Eastman by 8 a.m. and was told there would be additional information forthcoming.
Some calls coming in on Monday morning to 911 were residents asking if they should evacuate.
McCartt said the city does have evacuation plans drawn up with the Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency. He stressed, though, that all situations are different when it comes to whether residents should evacuate.
On Monday, McCartt said the city was waiting to get further information from Eastman on whether there needed to be an evacuation. No information ever came from Eastman that the city should tell residents to leave, he said.
“The data we had did not warrant it,” McCartt said.
He also said there were never any requests from Eastman to alert surrounding residents by reverse 911 of the incident, so the city did not send the messages out.
He acknowledged the city did not hear that asbestos was present in debris until Monday night. By that time, he said, Eastman had said it had a rapid response team on site taking care of the cleanup.
“The more information you have, the more knowledge you have, the better prepared you are to make decisions,” he said.
He said he felt like East- man officials were sharing information with the city as they were finding out themselves. He said the city and Eastman have a good working relationship.
“What we were getting appeared to be as they discovered it,” he said.
McCartt said he thought the city was getting all the information that Eastman had at the time.
“I do not think there was any information being held from us,” he said.
McCartt said Kingsport will now conduct an after-action look at the events to see what steps the city did that were right and how it could do better. He said the city would also talk with other industries besides Eastman to review all emergency plans.
“We have already begun internal communications about what occurred,” he said.