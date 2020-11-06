NORTON — For most of four decades, cable customers in Wise County and Norton paid bills and picked up and returned cable filters and boxes at a small office on East Park Avenue.
On Oct. 30, that came to an end as Comcast closed its only customer service office in the two localities. City and County officials on Thursday say they got no prior warning of Comcast’s decision.
Customers who might have tried to use the office this week were greeted with a locked door and three signs taped on the glass — instructions not to leave payments or equipment; instructions for returning equipment via UPS; and a list of online, mail or Western Union wire payment options.
According to Comcast’s website on Thursday, 16 customer service centers or Xfinity stores were in Virginia. The closest centers to Wise County and Norton are Blacksburg, Martinsville and Lynchburg. The East Park Avenue office site has been the area presence for Comcast and preceding cable television providers Adelphia Cable and Century Cable since the 1980s and, until Friday, served a population of more than 42,000.
Norton City Manager Fred Ramey said the first he heard about the office closing was on Monday when a resident asked him about it. After trying to contact Comcast officials, Ramey said he received an email from a company representative saying that the main reason for closing the Norton customer service office was “the location was not generating much revenue as upwards of 70% of the transactions in the store were payments and we have shifted our model to have our physical location be more of a retail store than a support center.”
Ramey said he was told that local customers would have options to pay their cable bills through Comcast’s website or Xfinity app, by phone or through Western Union or Walmart Money Services. The sign at the former customer office said that customers wanting to return cable equipment could print UPS mailing labels through the Comcast website or go to a UPS Store and ship the equipment free of charge.
The closest UPS Store locations for Norton and Wise County Comcast customers are Kingsport, Bristol, Virginia, and Tennessee, and Pikeville, Kentucky.
Ramey said he is informing city council members of the Comcast situation and said it could be a topic of discussion at the Nov. 17 city council meeting.
The Times News reached out on Thursday to Daniel Friedman, Comcast’s Vice President for Corporate Communications — Consumer Services.
“To me, the location has been a place for area customers to pay their bills for as long as I can remember,” Ramey said, “but the critical part to me is the equipment service. Without a local office, customers needing new cable equipment are now going to have to wait until they can schedule a technician by phone or internet or wait for new equipment by mail.”
Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said on Thursday that he thought a local Comcast customer service office was part of the company’s franchise agreement with the county until he researched it and found no reference to a local office requirement in the 2003 agreement approved by the county Board of Supervisors that year.
“We did have that requirement in the franchise agreement in the 1990s but not in the 2003 agreement,” Hatfield said. “The agreement is up for renewal in 2023. I would say it probably will be discussed at the next supervisors meeting on Nov. 12.”
Comcast’s internet service to Wise County customers was discussed at the supervisors’ October meeting, when several board members criticized the company’s service coverage and broadband speed across the county.
Ramey, who became city manager after Norton’s ratification of its franchise agreement with Comcast, said the city’s agreement could have been worked out in parallel with the county’s franchise agreement.
“For seniors and others in the community, it is easier to go to pay bills in person,” Ramey said. “It’s very disappointing for our community.”