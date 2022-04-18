KINGSPORT — Five of 11 total candidates vying for seats representing three districts on the Sullivan County Commission participated in a question and answer session hosted Monday by the Kingsport Chamber.
All are Republicans and seeking the GOP nomination in the party’s upcoming primary.
On the ballot:
District 9 (five-way race for two seats) — Joe Carr; Gary Churchwell; Josh Davis; Joseph “Joe” McMurray and Sadie Roberts.
District 10 (two seats, two incumbents seeking reelection with no challengers) — Commissioner Larry Crawford and Commissioner Gary Stidham.
District 11 (four-way race for three seats) — Commissioner John Gardner; challenger Michael Hannan; Commissioner Hunter Locke and Commissioner Archie Pierce.
The race with the most candidates participating the the Chamber event was for District 9. Churchwell, McMurray and Roberts participated. Crawford, running for District 10, participated. And from the District 11 race, Hannan participated.
From their closing statements:
McMurray: A lawyer, McMurray said talking about himself is a bit uncomfortable “I am used to speaking on behalf of someone,” he said. “I am a modest individual by nature. It is hard for me to be out here and kind of selling myself. I am not a salesman. It’s just not me.”
But he has qualities and skills, including that modesty and being hardworking, that he can use to serve the county, McMurray said. “Through my job I have developed a skill set. I can stand up in the face of a lot of animosity and I can speak to what I think is true. I can work my tail off.”
McMurray said more than once that he’s running because Sullivan County has been very good to him and he wants to give back to the community.
Roberts: With no prepared closing comments, Roberts said she was winging it, and like McMurray, has a hard time promoting herself.
“I can tell you I do have a heart for our community. I do have a heart to serve people. I do have the compassion of Christ. And I will lead with those qualities.”
Crawford: First appointed to the commission to fill out the unexpired term of his son, State Rep. John Crawford, when the latter was elected to the Tennessee General Assembly, Larry Crawford said building and funding a new school was a major topic when he first took office.
“That matured me quite a bit towards serving as a commissioner,” Crawford said. “I learned a lot in that process. And I decided to run again because I knew there was so much more I could give to Sullivan County. I’ve had to work hard my whole life. I have had nothing handed to me, except my darling wife, who I love more today than I did when we were first married. We have worked together.”
Crawford said there’s more the new commission can do and “if we make Sullivan County better ... all the cities will reap benefits as well.”
Hannan: The ideal commission candidate needs many skills, Hannan said, listing excellent communication, common courtesy, patience, professionalism, working well with others, and the ability to listen among them.
Hannan said the commission must be able to keep the city and the county moving forward in a positive direction. One of his goals is to keep commission meetings in the evening to allow greater participation by the public, he said, and he will use his skills to go above and beyond for county residents.
Churchwell: “I’d like your vote because I really care about this community,” Churchwell said, going on to list years of volunteer work for multiple civic and nonprofit groups, including service at Camp Discovery, a summer camp for all ages of physically and mentally challenged people.
“I’ve worked for this community to make it a good community,” Churchwell said. “I want to serve the community.”
Gardner and Locke provided statements to the Times News afterward, which they said they had been told would be read aloud at the end of the event by the moderator.
Gardner: “My priorities are to keep the communication with city and county decision makers very open and positive. It is never a bad idea for governing bodies to sit down and discuss areas where partnerships can be developed. Kingsport is known for its great school system and also more recently known for becoming one of the most popular places to move to and to retire to. In addition to education let’s explore more industry. Let’s be a community that businesses want to come and meet not only our educated workforce and our hard working men and women that go out daily and make East Tennessee work. That way we are the total package for people that wish to spend their whole lives in Kingsport the way I have.”
Gardner said he is very proud of his vote supporting a county budget that gave teachers in Sullivan County a pay raise.
“Last but for sure not least I will continue to support law enforcement in our region,” Gardner said. “They have a hard job and need help and with the state of our world today it is hard to find people to do such a tough job. We have to work with the officers and make sure they’re equipped with every tool and resource to return them home to the families that pray for them while away.”
Locke: “I appreciate the opportunity to be invited for tonight’s forum. However, my work duties have prevented me from being present tonight. As a current serving county commissioner in District 11, which is entirely city of Kingsport, it’s been an honor to serve. I have and will continue to work in collaboration with the city leaders to move Kingsport and Sullivan County forward in a positive direction. District 11 has accomplished a lot of great things these last 4 years by working in conjunction with the city. Together we: established Westgate, a residential subdivision of 91-homes when complete; built four EMS stations, two being located within District 11; opened a new stand-alone county clerk’s office downtown; saw local nonprofit Create Appalachia locate in the county portion of the city hall; and a joint city/county effort provided funding for SyncSpace Entrepreneur Center. I will continue to work hard for the people of Sullivan County and continue to help our city grow and prosper. I want to thank everyone who has supported me and I ask for your vote.”
Early voting is underway in Blountville and will begin at satellite locations in Bristol and Kingsport on Thursday. Early voting concludes April 28.
Election Day for party primaries is May 3. While the general election isn’t until August, most races on the ballot will be decided in the Republican Party Primary on May 3, as most are uncontested by Democratic or independent candidates.
For sample ballots, visit www.scelect.org. For a video of Monday’s questions and answers event, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page.