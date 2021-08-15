BLOUNTVILLE — When the new school year began last week, Sullivan County Schools officials immediately faced two hot topics: COVID-19 and a shortage of school bus drivers.
Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski listed those while giving a departmental update to the Sullivan County Finance Committee on Friday.
Rafalowski said COVID numbers across the state, and what is happening as infection rates among school-age children appear to be rising due to a variant of the virus, was the No. 1 topic as the system’s 15 schools opened to approximately 8,600 students.
Students are happy to be back to in-person learning, Rafalowski said, and system officials want to do all they can to continue to keep students in school.
However, getting students to school and back home by bus is proving to be difficult due to too few bus drivers, Rafalowski said.
“We have some challenges as far as busing goes,” Rafalowski said. “We are short drivers. And that continues to be a challenge for us daily. When you’re short drivers, then you’re short substitute drivers, and it just seems to domino.”
Rafalowski said there were 24 regular buses and five special education buses providing transportation for West Ridge High School.
County Commissioner Larry Crawford asked her if the system would add more buses if there were more drivers available.
“We wouldn’t be adding buses,” Rafalowski said. “We would be filling the routes that we currently have. We have the routes specified that we need. Our contractors are having to double up on bus runs, which is not a good thing. We are even looking at changing some of our routes this weekend.”
Neither the county nor its school system own or operate buses. Instead, they pay independent contractors to provide bus transportation to students.
County Finance Director Larry Bailey said there are five contracts with four contractors to cover all the bus routes.
County Purchasing Agent Kris Davis said she will seek bids to service 33 routes, and due to the driver shortage locally, she will likely seek bids from a much wider geographic area, potentially advertising in the Knoxville market.
Each year a certain number of routes come up for bid, Davis said, so the upcoming process would be happening with or without the driver shortage.
Davis, speaking with the Times News after the meeting, said as she understood it, only one of the four contractors currently providing bus service was short — by seven drivers.
When Rafalowski said contractors have to double up on bus runs, it meant one driver runs his or her assigned route, then continues to a a second route. That can cause students on the second-run routes to arrive at school late and get home later in the afternoon.