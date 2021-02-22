KINGSPORT — Eastman will present 2021 Ford Bronco Sport designer Christopher Young as part of its Black History Month speaker series on Thursday.
Young will be speaking on the theme “Aspiration of an African American Child Who Dreamed ‘What If.’ ” He will be interviewed by Mark Cox, senior vice president, chief manufacturing, supply chain and engineering officer. The public is invited to watch on Eastman’s Facebook page, facebook.com/EastmanChemicalCo, beginning at 6 p.m.
More about Young
Young grew up dreaming of being a car designer. He earned degrees in fine arts and industrial design from the College of Creative Studies at the University of Bridgeport. Young is a designer at Ford Motor Company, where he is the User Integration Strategy lead and co-designed the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.