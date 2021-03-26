KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber has announced that tickets will go on sale Thursday, April 1, for the third annual BrewHaHa: a night of pizza, beer and laughs.
The event will take place Friday, May 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. It will be held outside at the resort’s porte-cochère, which is located at the rear entrance next to the parking garage.
The event is hosted by title sponsors Edwards, Tipton, Witt Agency; Honda Kingsport; and TEC Industrial.
How can I get tickets?
The price to attend is $40 per person. Each ticket includes pizza and two drinks.
Tickets can be purchased at the Kingsport Chamber (400 Clinchfield St.) or by contacting Nora Davis, Kingsport Chamber events and communications coordinator, via email at ndavis@kingsportchamber.org or by phone at (423) 392-8827.
Tickets can also be purchased online at KingsportChamber.org.
Tables are also available to reserve. The cost for a table is $100 in addition to the tickets.
Due to concerns about COVID-19, the chamber noted precautions are being taken to ensure as safe an environment as possible.
COVID-19 precautions
Attendees are asked to wear masks at all times, except when they are eating. Pizza vendors will serve all pizza and have plastic protectors in place around the serving tables. Patrons’ temperatures will be checked before entering the event area. Social distancing is encouraged. Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will also be available.
“We are so excited to bring this event back to Kingsport and to our region,” said Stephanie Hernandez, Kingsport Chamber membership events director. “This event has sold out the last two years, and I anticipate it will be sold out again this year.”
The entertainment
Nationally known comedians Ty Barnett, Warren B. Hall and Spencer James will take to the stage to entertain the crowd.
In addition to an evening of comedy, attendees will be able to partake in various pizza selections from multiple local restaurants and pizzerias and enjoy a selection of domestic and craft beer.
“We have another fun and entertaining night planned with an impressive lineup of absolutely hilarious comedians, incredible pizza from several of our pizza restaurants, and a great selection of domestic and craft beer,” Hernandez added. “We are most grateful to all of our sponsors and attendees for making this event possible.”
Associate sponsors include Asbury Place; BDM Construction; Jenkins Insurance; and Rodefer, Moss & Company.
Pizza vendors include Baked on Stone, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Chef’s Pizzeria, Fox’s Pizza Den, Dominos, Pizza Hut, Fazoli’s, Crazy Tomato, The Meadows, Giuseppe’s and the Main Street Pizza Company.
Holston Distributing is the beverage sponsor.
Media sponsors include the Kingsport Times News, Spectrum Reach, and 98.5 WTFM.
Venue sponsor for the event is the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center.
Table sponsors include ARO Creative, Bank of Tennessee, Bays Mountain Brewing Company, Bright Ridge Homes, Citizens Bank, Cooper Standard, Crown Cypress, Darrell & Sharon Duncan, Domtar, Douthat Insurance, Farm Bureau-Justin Hite, Fastsigns, Fish Window Cleaning, Glass Machinery & Excavation, GSM Filtration, Hillhouse Creative, J & K Travel, Jenkins Insurance, Katy Lynn Cabinetry & Design, Point Broadband, ReMax Cavaliers, RHA Health Services, Sharp Business Systems, Smoothie King, Stapleton Law, Strategic Placement Group, Tele-Optics, The Wooded Place Living, Trout Insurance, Truist, Wallace Nissan Mitsubishi and Wheeler’s Bagels.
About Ty Barnett
Ty Barnett, a Chicago native, got his start at Seattle’s “Comedy Underground.” Dedicated to “bringing the funny,” his shows have been called “hilarious” (Whoopi Goldberg,”) “thought provoking,” “edgy,” and have earned him TV appearances. As one of the two finalist on the most watched and Emmy nominated season of Last Comic Standing. Ty has gone on to multiple Tonight Show appearances (Jay Leno says Ty is: “one of the funniest comedians working”). He as stared on HBO’s Bad Boys of Comedy, and he has his own special on Comedy Central Presents. Ty has been called “one to watch” by the Hollywood Reporter. He has also been seen on the sitcoms Samantha Who and Til Death, as well as NickMom Night Out and Tosh.O.
About Warren B. Hall
Warren B. Hall has performed for our troops stationed in Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan…not once or twice but five times. He is a regular on the cruise ship and comedy club circuits. He has released two stand up CDs. Lastly, he released his first stand-up comedy special on Dry Bar Comedy.
About Spencer James
Spencer James was the winner of the prestigious World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas in 2014. Since winning, he has now become a regular on the Las Vegas Strip, performing at the Tropicana, Stratosphere, and even the MGM Grand. As he speaks, sings, and even dances his way on stage, he uses his unique blend of story-telling to express his personal life experiences, of which many abound. He was recently featured on Fox’s television show Laughs. Yet now, with the title as a Las Vegas headliner, he brings all of his talents to the stage for a once in a generation experience.
About the Kingsport Chamber
The Kingsport Chamber is composed of two non-profit organizations: the Kingsport Chamber Foundation (501©(3)) and Kingsport Chamber of Commerce (501©(6)).
The Kingsport Chamber Foundation manages, promotes, supports and assists a number of charitable, educational, environmental, leadership, quality of life and wellness programs that have a tremendous impact on the Kingsport community.
Programs of the Kingsport Chamber Foundation include: Communications & Development; Downtown Concert Series; Downtown Kingsport Association; Education & Workforce Development; Fun Fest; Healthy Kingsport; Keep Kingsport Beautiful; Kingsport Leadership Programs (Leadership Kingsport, PEAK Young Professionals and S.H.O.U.T.!® Youth Leadership); Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE); Move to Kingsport; Santa Train; Tennessee/Virginia Scholars; and Visit Kingsport.
The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to utilize resources and focus efforts on enhancing a strong and viable business environment for the Kingsport area. The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce has nearly 1,000 members.
For more information on the Kingsport Chamber, go to KingsportChamber.org or call (423) 392-8800. The chamber can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or its YouTube channel.