By RICK WAGNER
KINGSPORT — Black Friday 2020 in some ways will be a throwback to the early 2000s since not much in-person shopping will occur Thursday, breaking a longtime trend of the holiday shopping frenzy starting in earnest on Thanksgiving Day.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of brick and mortar retailers won’t be open on the holiday for a change. In other words, Black Friday has mostly moved back to Friday, with retail giants such as Walmart and Target not even open for in-person shopping Thanksgiving Day.
However, if you’ve just got to get out Thanksgiving Day, Big Lots and Dollar General stores are among those open then, as are many grocery stores for last-minute food needs. Big Lots is to be open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and then Friday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., while Dollar General is to be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Two veteran Black Friday shoppers and bargain hunters, who don’t plan to be in the hustle and bustle Thursday or Friday, say they’ve been shopping online and in-person for weeks if not months.
Friday openings include Belk in the Fort Henry Mall at 7 a.m., Best Buy (Johnson City and Bristol) 5 a.m., CVS regular hours, Dick’s Sporting Goods 5 a.m., Game Stop 7 a.m., Harbor Freight 7 a.m., JCPenney (Johnson City) 5 a.m., Kohl’s 5 a.m., Lowe’s 6 a.m., Michael’s 7 a.m., Office Depot/Office Max 9 a.m., Target 7 a.m., Tractor Supply 6 a.m., Walgreens regular hours and Walmart 5 a.m.
Black Friday traditionally has the largest turnout at brick and mortar stores, although the biggest sales are usually the last Saturday before Christmas, which this year would be Dec. 19.
The darkness or early mornings or late nights notwithstanding, the term Black Friday comes from retailers going from the “red,” or losing money for the year, to the “black,” or showing a profit.
SAYING NO TO THURSDAY SHOPPING?
“Probably not” was the answer bargain hunter Pam Shipley of Kingsport gave when asked if she’d be venturing out Thursday or even Friday.
“There’s just too many of my family that’s had it,” Shipley of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. She said she has an uncle in rehabilitation after the coronavirus and a neighbor whose father also had COVID-19.
“It’s just going to be kind of different,” Shipley said. “There’s nothing that’s worth me getting sick and giving it to my family.”
These days, for everything from Christmas presents to groceries, Shipley said her plan is to get in and get out of retail businesses, often going early in the morning. She also shops online with Amazon.
“I did the Walmart ones (Black Friday sales), the ones they did on Wednesdays and Saturday,” Shipley said of a series of sales available online and/or in person. She recalled one in-person sale that included her annual staple of pajamas for her grandchildren.
“It was the easiest Black Friday sale I’ve ever done,” Shipley said, explaining that on the appointed day she went to the store and found the pajamas and other items easily.
SPENDING TIME WITH FAMILY?
“I’m glad (most stores are closed Thursday.) I think they should close on Thanksgiving and allow them (employees) to spend tim with their families,” Judy Bowery of Rogersville said.
“I decided not to (in-person Black Friday shop) this year. I’m getting older,” Bowery said. I decided to stay home and buy online.”
However, like Shipley she’s been shopping online as well as doing in-person shopping when stores aren’t as crowded. Bowery said Kohl’s has had lots of early Black Friday specials and has been offering an extra 15% off and $15 off future purchases for every $50 earned.
“They (retailers) really have been running specials,” Bowery said, with Kohl’s offering $10 off a $50 purchase or $20 off a $100 purchase. She also said the deals on bed linens are as good as past years, which she said she can’t quite understand because the price of cloth has increased.
However, as a reminder of the pandemic, she said the Kingsport and Rogersville Walmarts and Kingsport Kohl’s she frequents have been counting people entering the stores again and limiting the number of people in the building.
She said another deal is that Bath and Body has been offering its annual holiday buy three, get three free promotion in person but that it won’t be online until Thursday.
Retailers with Black Friday inserts in the Thanksgiving Times News are Ashely Furniture, Bass Pro Shop (Bristol), Burke’s Outlet, Big Lots, CVS, Dunham Sports, Furniture Row (Gray), Michael’s, Ollie’s, Rural King (Bristol, Va.), Mattress Firm, Grand Furnishing, Hamrick’s, Harbor Freight, JCPenney and Kohl’s.
Bowery said that some retailers have basically offered Black Friday deals in person and online for most of November, including Home Depot, although some deals will be in stores only starting Friday morning.
REMEMBERING GHOSTS OF BLACK FRIDAYS PAST?For Kingsport shoppers, Black Friday also serves as a reminder of retailers past that have left Kingsport in recent years. Bowery and Shipley said they remember those stores and their past Black Friday shopping experiences well.
The Kmart on Stone Drive closed in 2019, replaced by a U-Haul operation, and the Sears at the Fort Henry Mall closed in 2017, with the former anchor tenant’s section of the mall demolished and grassed over.
JCPenney, another mall anchor, closed earlier this year and remains vacant, as did the Shoney’s adjoining the mall property and Piccadilly in the mall this year. The Piccadilly space remains vacant, while the Shoney’s building has been demolished to make way for a car wash. Best Buy in the Pavilion on Stone Drive also is gone from the Model City.
Kmart and Sears are gone from the greater Tri-Cities completely, while JCPenney still has a location in Johnson City and Best Buy has Johnson City and Bristol locations.
All those stores had folks lined up out into parking lots on Thursdays or Friday mornings in the past, and Best Buy would have folks camp out overnight to get first dibs on the hot electronics deals of that particular year.