BLOUNTVILLE — Fifteen months ago, Sullivan Country issued $80 million in bond debt to fund expansion of the long overcrowded county jail. It won’t be enough, according to construction bids opened on Thursday.
The increase in building material costs seemed to have taken a toll on the estimated cost from a year and a half ago.
Bids were received from three contractors: JA Street & Associates, of Blountville; Branch Builds, of Roanoke, Virginia; and English Construction Co., of Lynchburg, Virginia.
The bids ranged from totals of $95.88 million (Street) to $98.86 million (English). Those totals include base bids, plus line-item pricing for foundation work, and include all options, four of which bidders were asked to provide deducted estimates on if the county opts not to include them.
With all four deductions subtracted, the bidders’ totals came in at: $86.84 million (Street); $89.12 million (Branch); and $90.09 million (English).
County Purchasing Department staff and project consultants will review each bid, consider options and present an overview to the Sullivan County Commission at a called meeting next week.
It’s important to get a vote on a plan quickly because the county has 14 days from the bid opening to lock in pricing — and 30 days after bid opening to have a signed contract in place.
Among those present for the bid opening, there was relief the bids came in so “low,” as many feared rising building costs would push the bids even higher.
There was also a consensus the three bids, which were within a $3 million spread, showed the bidding contractors each had understood the scope of the project, addendums, and the optional deductions.
With the exception of roofing, all three used pretty much the same subcontractors.
Talk after the bid opening swiftly leaned toward recommending the project move forward without the first optional deduction. That would cut between $7 million and $7.2 million from the total cost. It would mean the contractor would install steel cells providing 560 beds — 224 fewer beds than included in the original design put out to bid. (The sheriff’s office had sought 850 beds).
The building’s overall footprint will not be diminished. It will be built large enough to add the cells for 224 additional beds later.
The second deduction that seems likely is a third elevator, which won’t be needed with the reduced bed count and cell space. The elevator shaft will be completed, however.
Subtracting those two deductions put JA Street’s bid at about $88.4 million and still the low bid for the project.
But nothing is official until it is approved by the Sullivan County Commission.
The county’s current jail has been under scrutiny by the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) since 2014, when the jail nearly lost its certification due to overcrowding and other deficiencies found during an inspection by the TCI. The jail has retained its certification under “plan of action” status, which means county officials are able to show progress toward solving the problem.
In February 2019, the county commission hired Knoxville-based Michael Brady Inc. as a “first phase of trying to build a new jail.”
Current jail facilities are built to hold about 620 inmates, but they typically have held 800 to 900 or more in recent years.
The county’s main jail was built in the 1980s. An annex opened later, in an attempt to ease overcrowding.
The expansion will connect to the current jail at the Blountville Justice Center. A portion of current jail space will be retained for housing inmates, while other portions will be renovated for other uses.
Including architectural fees and construction manager costs, the county could be looking at issuing between $10 million and $12 million in additional bond debt to get the project underway.
Once construction starts, completion times among the bidders ranged from 850 days to 1,050 days.